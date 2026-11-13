Willy Wonka and his chocolate factory will come to Elizabeth City once again as Arts of the Albemarle’s Center Players perform “Willy Wonka Jr.” Nov. 19-21 in the Maguire Theatre.

The show is based on Roald Dahl’s book “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

Local students will take on iconic characters such as Charlie Bucket, Veruca Salt, Mike Teavee, Augustus Gloop and Violet Beauregard in the musical, which is adapted for younger audiences. The script is by Leslie Bricusse and Timothy Allen McDonald, and the show features music and lyrics by Bricusse and Anthony Newley, including the beloved songs “The Candy Man,” “I Want It Now!” and “Pure Imagination” from the classic film “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.”

“It takes tremendous imagination to communicate the whimsy and wonder of Willy Wonka’s factory, and it requires great sensitivity to deliver the musical’s key message on the importance of good character,” Music Theatre International President Drew Cohen said in a news release. “We want to applaud the ‘Willy Wonka Jr.’ cast and crew and hope the Center Players’ audience will outnumber all the Oompa Loompas in Willy Wonka’s factory.”

According to the release, MTI is a theatrical licensing agency particularly dedicated to educational theater. Its Broadway Junior collection features 30- and 60-minute musicals for elementary- and middle school-aged performers.

As a junior show, “Willy Wonka Jr.” runs about 60 minutes, not including a short intermission.

Performances will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, and Friday, Nov. 20, and at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21. Tickets are $15 in advance and $17 at the door and are available at our.show/cpwillywonka or at the AoA front desk, at 516 E. Main St.

Buyers purchasing four or more tickets online can use discount code CPFALL26 for 10% off. The code is valid through the day of the performances.