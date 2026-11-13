China has the world’s largest navy and more than 200 times the shipbuilding capacity of the United States. That’s according to a U.S. Office of Naval Intelligence data first reported in July 2023.

With American maritime supremacy under threat, a growing consortium of North Carolina colleges, advanced manufacturers, industry suppliers and other workforce development partners has joined forces to answer that national security concern with skilled workers, a tighter supply chain, cybersecurity development and more.

Eastern North Carolina and its deep maritime legacy took center stage Nov. 5 at a listening session for the North Carolina Maritime Manufacturing Initiative, held at the K.E. White Graduate Center at Elizabeth City State University, which hosted the event. North Carolina State University Industry Expansion Solutions and the North Carolina Military Business Center launched the NCMMI in 2025.

“What we’re really talking about is finding a workforce for advanced manufacturing,” said Margaret Roberton, vice president for workforce development and chief of staff at Central Carolina Community College, another partner in the initiative. “We have a lot of manufacturing in North Carolina, which I think is fantastic, but we also need to have a robust talent pipeline.”

That means not only preparing the next generation to fill these positions through an all-hands-on-deck approach in education, from college programs to summer camps, but also upskilling existing workers. Veterans are one example.

Alexis Davis, a veterans business services representative at the NCWorks Career Center in Elizabeth City, attended the listening session to scout opportunities for local veterans.

“I really wanted to network with some of the employers in the maritime industry [and] find out what things are needed to get veterans employed, family members employed and [help them] transition,” he said, adding that veterans would be well suited to fields such as welding, cybersecurity, shipbuilding and metalwork.

Finding those jobs locally is tough, Alexis Davis said.

“It’s [hard] because they have to travel to Virginia for the shipbuilding and cybersecurity jobs,” he said. “They’ve also had to move to different areas of the country, like Washington, D.C.”

U.S. Rep. Don Davis, making his first stop less than two days after winning reelection in North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, addressed the employment angle in an interview at the listening session.

He praised ECSU and its renowned aviation program but said more work needs to be done to counter the Chinese threat and maximize job opportunities for people in his district.

“We know that China’s been outpacing us,” he said. “We are working hard to make sure that we’re increasing our shipbuilding, submarine-building capacity, [and] a lot of that good work is taking place in Newport News at the shipyard.”

More than 1,000 North Carolina residents commute to Virginia to work at the shipyard, Don Davis said, adding that the yard will need 3,000 more workers to meet demand.

“That means we’re sitting right here on a gold mine, [and] it’s called northeastern North Carolina,” he said. “We know young people are always looking for opportunities, [and] working with our partners to really launch this in the 1st Congressional District is to send a message to every young person out there that we’re thinking about you. … We also have a unique opportunity because of this need to create a pipeline that not only sends potential employees to the shipyard to help with this capacity, but [we’re] also talking about looking into the supply chain.”

He pointed to Whiskey Project Group, a recently opened tactical watercraft manufacturer in Edenton expected to employ 200, as a prime example of the region’s maritime workforce needs. The NCMMI aims to train qualified local workers to fill such jobs.

Jobs are at the forefront of the NCMMI, but they are only one piece of the puzzle. The partnership is best pictured as a circle with four outer segments — workforce development, advanced manufacturing, policy and economic development and supplier development — and an unbroken inner ring, cybersecurity, that touches all four.

One major cybersecurity barrier raised during the session is the prohibitive cost of certification, which locks out many small and midsize companies.

“We’re sitting on the precipice of a cliff,” said Fiona Baxter, associate executive director of NC State IES. “If a company cannot become cyber secure, they cannot become part of the defense industrial base. … Our regional managers out across the state on a daily basis will tell you we’re talking six figures and maybe more for some of them to become cyber-compliant. Eighty percent of our manufacturers in North Carolina are small or medium-sized companies.”

Baxter called on Don Davis, who was sitting in the audience, to look for ways to secure funding through his office.

“I’m trying not to look at Representative Davis here, [but] I know other states [like Massachusetts] have come up with grant programs, and they have been able to leverage some funding that can go directly to manufacturers to offset some of the costs,” Baxter said. She added that North Carolina has had some success with grant funding but that it remains a drop in the bucket.

Speaking with The Daily Advance, Don Davis said the cybersecurity barrier is a cause for concern and that he will look for ways to create more opportunity.

“These are things we have to be concerned about and to help figure out,” he said. “We know we’re typically securing less than 1% of the [federal government’s] contracts. There’s plenty of [room] for us to increase that opportunity.”

A series of speakers filled the first half of the session. Guests then split into discussion groups to identify strategic gaps and assets, with submarine builders, for example, sitting alongside steel manufacturers and college officials.

After an hour, the groups reconvened to share the results of their brainstorming. Marketing and engagement emerged as a dominant theme. One group suggested creating an online hub that gathers regional and statewide resources in one place. Others suggested bringing more K-12 representatives, such as school superintendents, into the fold.

Baxter told The Daily Advance that Don Davis has asked for regular updates on the initiative’s progress.

“He wants to be very much hands-on in terms of knowing on a weekly basis what’s happening and being able to support that, which just means the world to us,” she said.