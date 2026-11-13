The Elizabeth City State Vikings’ 2026 campaign ended Tuesday in the semifinal round of the CIAA Volleyball Championship Tournament.

The Vikings fell 3-0 to top-seeded Fayetteville State on Tuesday, the second day of the 47th annual CIAA volleyball championship. This year’s tournament was played at the Rocky Mount Event Center.

The Broncos (24-4) beat ECSU (18-19) 25-11, 27-25, 25-21. Fayetteville State advanced to beat third-seeded Livingstone on Wednesday to claim the Broncos’ ninth CIAA volleyball title.

ECSU’s defense, a strength all season, finished the match with 17 blocks, including five solo. Junior Cadence Rascoe led the team with five blocks, one solo, and freshman libero Valeria Miranda added 14 digs.

Junior outside hitter Kendall Washington led the Vikings with a double-double of 11 kills and 10 digs. She also had four blocks, two solo, and a service ace.

The semifinal run capped a season in which the Vikings were picked to finish 10th in the CIAA preseason poll but finished third in the regular-season standings.

Elizabeth City State completed its regular season with a four-game win streak, first beating Lincoln (Pennsylvania) 3-0 on Oct. 26. The Vikings next beat Virginia State 3-0, Oct. 29; Shaw University 3-1, Nov. 2, and Virginia Union, 3-1, Nov. 5. its winning streak to three matches with a 3-1 road win over Shaw, 19-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-21.

The Vikings opened the tournament with a 3-2 win over fifth-seeded Winston-Salem State on Monday.

Mitrovich named to All-Conference Team

Elizabeth City State University junior Cameron Mitrovich was named to the 2026 CIAA All-Conference First Team on Sunday.

Mitrovich, who plays utility, was one of the most versatile players in the conference this season. She recorded three triple-doubles, which ranked fourth in the nation, and was the only player from an HBCU to reach that mark.

She finished the regular season with 232 kills, 497 assists and 39 service aces.

Mitrovich helped lead the Vikings to a third-place finish in the CIAA regular-season standings and a run to the conference tournament semifinals, where they fell to top-seeded Fayetteville State.