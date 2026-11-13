Barnyard Foods took top honors in both pork barbecue and side dishes at the People’s Choice BBQ Competition during Currituck Bulls & BBQ on Nov. 7 at the Currituck County Rural Center in Powells Point.

The competition, sponsored by TowneBank, raises money for the 4-H Backpacks for Kids program run by the Currituck County Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension. The program sends nutritious meals home each weekend during the school year with students whom school staff have identified as experiencing food insecurity. It is funded entirely through community and corporate donations and grants.

Each competitor receives four pork butts to prepare for the tasting and also provides a side dish. Attendees sample the barbecue and sides in a blind tasting, then vote for their favorites.

This year’s People’s Choice winners:

Pork barbecue• Barnyard Foods

• Spare Parts

• BJ’s Carolina Cafe

• Johnny D’s

• Coinjock Catering

Sides• Barnyard Foods

• BJ’s Carolina Cafe

• Coinjock Catering and Spare Parts (tie)

• Johnny D’s

Currituck Bulls & BBQ began as a signature tourism event designed to bring visitors and residents together during the fall shoulder season. From its first year through 2024, it also included a Kansas City Barbeque Society competition, which was canceled in 2025 because not enough teams registered.

The event has since become a popular fall tradition. Tickets for this year’s rodeo, limited to 1,100 at $15 each, went on sale Sept. 1 and sold out by Sept. 9, according to county officials.