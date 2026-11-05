County seeks $200K grant to study Knobbs Creek drainage

Pasquotank County will seek funding for a study of the Knobbs Creek watershed, starting with an application for a North Carolina Resilient Coastal Communities grant.

“Drainage isn’t in the forefront of everybody’s minds, but that can change overnight,” said County Planning Director Shelley Cox. “It’s very important that we make sure that Knobbs Creek is healthy and can support the development that’s occurring in the community.”

County planning staff will apply for a $200,000 grant to pay for the study. According to an agenda item presented to the Board of Commissioners, hydrologic and hydraulic modeling of the watershed would help the county better understand drainage constraints, future flood conditions and possible ways to reduce flooding.

Cox presented the grant opportunity during the board’s Nov. 2 Finance Committee meeting, and commissioners unanimously approved her request to apply.

Cox told the board the county has been “fortunate enough” to receive three previous grants from the Resilient Coastal Communities program. Two paid for resilience plans, one for Newland and one countywide. The third, for $150,000, helped the county develop its new Unified Development Ordinance, which will be presented Nov. 16.

“Obviously we’ve seen a lot of development in that watershed over the last 20 years, since we last paid any attention to Knobbs Creek,” Cox said. “So we’re really overdue to take a look at Knobbs Creek and decide what capacity does exist and how can we increase our capacity for drainage?”

The grant does not require a local match. If it’s awarded, the county would move forward with the studies, which would show the creek’s current condition in both the city’s and the county’s jurisdictions.