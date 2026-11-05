EC man held without bond after arrest in Oct. 11 Laurel Avenue shooting

A 20-year-old Elizabeth City man is being held without bond on felony assault and firearm charges after police arrested him on outstanding warrants during a traffic stop, Oct. 29.

Jermell Donte Grubbs Jr., of the 700 block of Laurel Avenue, is charged with three felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon, along with felony counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a police news release. He also faces misdemeanor charges of discharging a firearm within city limits and communicating threats.

An Elizabeth City Police Department officer stopped a vehicle in the 500 block of Roanoke Avenue around 12:44 p.m. Oct. 29 and confirmed that Grubbs, a passenger, had active warrants through the department, police said. He was taken into custody without incident.

The charges stem from an Oct. 11 shooting. Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 700 block of Laurel Avenue around 2:15 p.m. that day. After canvassing the area and interviewing the victim and witnesses, officers identified Grubbs as the suspect, police said.

Grubbs was booked into the Albemarle District Jail. He made his first appearance Monday in Pasquotank County District Court.

The investigation remains active. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or Crime Line at 252-335-5555, or by texting FUSUS Text-a-Tip at 252-390-8477.