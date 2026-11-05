Candidates work polls in final hours of Election Day

With 90 minutes left before the polls closed Tuesday, three candidates were still working the parking lots, shaking the last hands of a campaign season that one of them said never really shuts off.

Two of them worked the parking lot of Evangelical Methodist Church, 820 Okisko Road: Timothy Stallings Jr., a first-time candidate for the at-large seat on the Pasquotank County Board of Commissioners, and Sam Davis, a candidate for N.C. House of Representatives District 5.

Davis, 73, owns a local real estate company. He served one term as a county commissioner, from 1998 to 2002, and was appointed to the board again in 2023. He currently holds the at-large seat Stallings is seeking.

At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Davis hurried to greet voters and the children who came to the polls with their parents.

“The turnout has been steady. We’ve seen a lot of voters during this campaign,” Davis said.

Stallings greeted voters as they walked toward the entrance and as they left. When he approached one voter and called out, “Good to see you, preacher,” the man paused, laid a hand on Stallings’ shoulder and offered a 15-second prayer. The moment eased what Stallings described as a grueling campaign season, one he said taught him some valuable lessons.

“Campaigning is tough, trying to make people know who you are. But that comes with the territory. This is what we have to do for the people here in Pasquotank that are voting,” Stallings said.

He said no one warned him that a campaign never shuts off, day or night.

“The good thing is 7:30 (p.m.) is coming, the deadline, and people will have had their chance to vote.”

At the Pasquotank High polling site, Katie Canning, a write-in candidate for the inside seat on the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education, greeted voters. Canning said she spent the past several months asking questions, learning how local government works and advocating for children with disabilities. She is the mother of a nonverbal 5-year-old with disabilities.

“You’ve gotta have thick skin to do this. Some (voters) want to talk, some don’t want to talk. Some do their research, some don’t,” Canning said. “I’m being forced to homeschool my kid because of the problems in our school when it comes to our disability students. Teachers are not being supported.”

Canning said she decided to run on the first day of early voting.

“I’ve never run for public office before,” she said. “But my interest in making a difference in our community didn’t begin that day.”

She said the campaign showed her that party affiliation still matters to some voters, even in a nonpartisan school board race.

“I am an unaffiliated voter, and I have had conversations with people from different political backgrounds,” Canning said. “I’ve learned that some people are still very focused on whether someone is a Republican or Democrat rather than simply listening to what that person stands for.

“Regardless of what happens in this election, I have no intention of disappearing. If this election doesn’t work out, I will find another opportunity to serve, whether that’s running for office again, serving on a local committee, or continuing my advocacy at city and county meetings.”

Madilyn Strickland, 18, was excited to cast her first ballot since graduating from high school in 2025. She left the polling site smiling, pleased that the process moved quickly.

“I wanted to exercise that civic duty that I’m allowed to do, that we as women are allowed to do: vote,” Strickland said.

She said she did her own research rather than relying on what she saw on TV. Strickland attended Northeastern High School before graduating from Camden County High School, and she said Northeastern taught her more about voting during her sophomore year.

“They made it sound complicated, but it was a super easy process. Out in five minutes,” Strickland said.

Nicole Roberts, a 10-year Pasquotank resident who said she votes regularly, stopped to greet the candidates after leaving the polling site. Roberts said she checked her voter registration in advance on the State Board of Elections website and urged her three adult children to do the same. She was also pleased the line moved quickly.

“I usually do early voting, but I was glad to be here today. I looked at the ballot in advance. You have to know who you are voting for,” Roberts said.

She said she researched the candidates through voter information websites, broadcast news and the candidates’ own websites. “I did my research,” she said.

Iletha McClenos moved to North Carolina four years ago, and Tuesday’s election was the second time she has voted here.

“I used publications and some online sites to prepare. I definitely called my family members and made sure they voted,” McClenos said. “I really appreciate some of the candidates being out here to greet us.”