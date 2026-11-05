Maurice retires, Hurley named interim president at MACU

Scott Hurley, a nonprofit executive who has worked for the Christian Broadcasting Network and the Family Research Council, took over Monday as interim president of Mid-Atlantic Christian University. He succeeds John Maurice, who is retiring after leading the school since 2014.

MACU announced the transition in leadership in a news release, Monday.

Hurley has also worked for Lincoln Christian University. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Lincoln Christian College, a master’s degree from Lincoln Christian Seminary and a doctorate from Trinity International University.

Maurice came to MACU in 2014 after retiring from the U.S. Navy and was installed as the university’s fourth president in 2018. During his tenure, the university built Alligood Commons, its dining hall, and Heritage Hall. MACU also added degree programs in supply chain management, health care administration and human resource management, and launched a partnership with Regent University that allows students to earn a bachelor’s degree and a law degree in six years.

Under Maurice, MACU joined North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities as a partner institution. This spring, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges reaffirmed the university’s accreditation.

Maurice’s retirement comes a year after the death of his wife. He said he leaves MACU “with a heart full of love and thankfulness.”