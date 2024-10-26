Open in App
    Walz boosts Dem canvassers' get-out-the-vote efforts in Pitt County visit

    By Pat Gruner Staff Writer,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06zxv9_0wNKQ9Ia00

    GREENVILLE — Democratic nominee for vice president Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz urged area Democrats to get their friends and neighbors to the polls during a brief stop in Greenville on Thursday.

    Walz was greeted at the Pitt-Greenville Airport by Greenville City Councilwoman Monica Daniels, Pitt County Commissioner Ann Floyd-Huggins, Kinston Mayor Don Hardy and Molly Holdeman, chair of the Pitt County Democratic Party.

    Parts of U.S. 264 and I-587 were blocked as a caravan of vehicles made its way to Pitt County Democratic Party headquarters, where Walz was greeted by a crowd of supporters and canvassing volunteers. Signs that read “Welcome Coach” and “Pirates 4 Harris-Walz” adorned the building's exterior where the Minnesota governor was introduced by Jermaine McNair, founder of the nonprofit group NC Civil.

    In brief remarks, Walz, a former teacher and coach, told volunteers that the time remaining between now and Election Day on Nov. 5 is critical, asking them to “leave it all on the field” in their efforts to get their friends and neighbors to the polls to for him and Vice President Kamala Harris.

    “This thing is going to be won in this final 12 days,” Walz said. “This thing is going to be won by neighbor talking to neighbor on the doors. This thing is going to be won maybe one or two votes more in each precinct, and it’s going to be won in just a handful of states, and none probably more important than North Carolina.”

    Record voter turnout has been reported across the state. Early in-person voting in Pitt County continued to outpace that from previous years, with 35,536 votes cast between Oct. 15 and Thursday, according to the Pitt County Board of Elections. A total of 33,416 were cast during the same period in 2020.

    Republicans, who typically vote more heavily on Election Day, have reported a surge of early voting across the state. In Pitt County, 9,311 registered Republicans had cast ballots as of Thursday, compared to 13,007 Democrats, the elections board reported. A total of 8,655 unaffiliated voters have also voted.

    That a Republican or Democrat cast a ballot does not necessarily mean that they voted for the ticket of their respective party, Elections Director Dave Davis said. All ballots are secret and which candidate people voted for won’t be known until ballots are tallied on Nov. 5.

    In his remarks, Walz said the Harris-Walz ticket is one of compassion compared to its counterparts on the Republican side: Donald Trump and JD Vance. He said he also lamented the end of the kind of politics when there were “kind of decent people running on both sides.” He referred to two past GOP presidential candidates, President Ronald Reagan and U.S. Sen. John McCain, as examples.

    Walz said the Harris-Walz campaign favors reinstating Roe vs. Wade to protect women’s access to abortion, Democrats’ promise to protect IVF treatments and Harris’ bid to “break the ... glass ceiling” as the first woman to serve as president.

    Before he departed, Walz posed for photos with volunteers and took time to hand out canvassing materials himself. At one point as he shook a volunteer’s hand, he said, “One door at a time wins this.”

    Wade Wilson, a Greenville resident, said he agreed with Walz's assessment that the Harris-Walz ticket offers voters both “simple compassion” and intelligence in their national leadership. He also agrees North Carolina’s presidential race will be a tight one and thinks the winner will come down to young people casting ballots as well as the work of canvassers to get the word out.

    “That’s why I’m working hard basically every day, going knocking on doors, talking to people, and I really do think this is an inflection point in our country,” Wilson said. “I can’t think of much that would make me happier and prouder of our country than electing two fundamentally good people who will do right by our country and defeating Donald Trump, who is profoundly unqualified to get a job at that Walmart across the street, let alone be president of the United States.”

    Walz's Greenville stop followed a visit to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Duke University’s campus in Durham. It preceded a visit to Wilmington as Democrats and Republicans fight for North Carolina’s 16 electoral votes.

    Greenville has already been a stumping spot for Harris and former president Donald Trump. Earlier this year, Vance visited Greenville for East Carolina University's home football game against Appalachian State.

    Early voting in North Carolina continues through Nov. 2 in all 100 counties.

