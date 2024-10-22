Bennett returns KO for TD in Eagles' 52-0 win over Manteo

MANTEO — Northeastern High School’s Khamani Bennett returned the opening kickoff 58 yards for a touchdown, scoring the first of seven Eagle touchdowns in their 52-0 shutout of Manteo High School here Friday night.

The win runs the Eagles’ record to 8-0 and 5-0 in the 2A/3A Northeastern Coastal Conference. Manteo, meanwhile, fell to 1-7 overall and 0-5 in the NCC.

The Eagles amassed nearly 400 yards of total offense in the game, 288 through the air and 111 on the ground.

Senior Trevaris Jones continued his record-breaking season, completing five of six passes for 206 yards and four touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Zak Ishman also saw action in the game, completing eight of nine passes for 82 yards.

Four different Eagle receivers scored touchdowns. Senior Jakael Brooks caught a 63-yard pass from Jones for a score in the first quarter to put Northeastern up 20-0. Jones’ successful two-point conversion to Unique Blount gave the Eagles a 22-0 lead at the end of the quarter.

Blount would be on the end of a touchdown pass as a well, a 31-yard scoring strike from Jones that put the Eagles up 34-0 early in the second quarter. Jones would rush for the two-point conversion, increasing the Eagles’ lead to 34-0.

Jones would also connect with Uzziah Harney for a 35-yard touchdown with four minutes left in the second quarter. The two-point conversion — another successful rush by Jones — would build the Eagles’ lead to 44-0 at halftime.

Jones also connected with Tyell Sanders on a 52-yard scoring strike.

Devon Goodwin Shreaves would lead all Eagle receivers with six catches for 58 yards. He also caught a two-point conversion from Ishman to complete the Eagles’ scoring in the game.

Jonathan Nguyen would lead the Eagles’ rushing attack, picking up 31 yards on four carries and scoring a touchdown in the third quarter. Jaivion McCoy would score the Eagles’ other rushing touchdown, a 4-yard run in the second quarter. Ty’Jae Simpson had 24 yards on two carries, Jones had 22 yards on two carries, and Dominic Price had 21 yards on two carries.

The Eagles’ defense pitched its fourth straight shutout, as 24 different Northeastern players recorded either one solo tackle or assisted on one. Senior Maurice Bowser led the way, recording seven tackles and two assisted tackles, two for lost yardage. Junior Jaylin Mallory had five solo tackles and three assists. Junior Jermaine Dashiell had six solo tackles and one assist while senior Zion Demps had four tackles and three assists. Sophomore Mekkhei Williams added three tackles and had three assists.

Junior Trevion Brothers and senior Carren Armstrong also recovered fumbles and Armstrong had the Eagles’ lone quarterback sack of the game for a nine-yard loss.

The Eagles will take on the Currituck County High School Knights Friday at home. The Knights, 4-4 and 4-1 in the NCC, lost to Pasquotank County High School Friday, 28-22.