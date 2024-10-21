Clinton stumps for Harris-Walz in Greenville

GREENVILLE — Former President Bill Clinton told supporters in Greenville on Saturday that North Carolina is important and eastern North Carolina is critical to a Democratic victory in the 2024 presidential election.

“It’s inconceivable to me that we could win North Carolina and lose the election,” he said in a speech before an audience of about 200 people gathered outside Pitt County Democratic Party headquarters. “If you win here, the whole thing will fall just where it’s supposed to be.”

Clinton, 78, spent the weekend touring eastern North Carolina to campaign for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris on an Early Vote bus tour, stopping in Wilmington, Fayetteville and Wilson before arriving in Greenville. His visit came six days after Vice President Harris held a rally in Minges Coliseum on the campus of East Carolina University.

“It’s a good week to be a Democrat in Pitt County, isn’t it?” Molly Holdeman, chairwoman of the Pitt County Democratic Party, said in her introduction of the former president.

Holdeman, who recalled attending a rally for Clinton at North Carolina Central University in 1992, the first year she could vote in a presidential election, said she took her 19-year-old daughter to vote for the first time this week. She said the state has seen record turnout in the first days of early voting.

“We’re seeing record enthusiasm in Pitt County and across North Carolina from people who don’t want to go back to the chaos and division of he who shall not be named,” she said, referring to Republican nominee former President Donald Trump, who on Monday was set to visit Minges Coliseum himself.

“NC is ready for a new way forward,” Holdeman said, as members of the crowd chanted, “We’re not going back.”

Pitt County resident Gladie Hamilton, who attended the Harris rally on Oct. 13, made the same “not going back” statement as she waited outside the Democrat headquarters on Statonsburg Road for Clinton to arrive on Saturday.

“He’s an excellent Democrat,” said Hamilton, who recalled seeing the former president when he made a campaign appearance during the presidential campaign for his wife, Hillary, in 2016. “When he was president, we really had a great economy.”

Clinton, who spoke for nearly half an hour, talked about some of the accomplishments of his administration, including a balanced budget and child care tax credits. He said Trump tries to take credit for “everything that’s good.”

“People always talk about how he doesn’t tell the truth and he doesn’t,” Clinton said. “He just makes stuff up, and he’s making a lot of stuff up these days. But I think it’s more helpful maybe instead of counting the lies, to count the ‘I’s.’ Because basically what he wants is a country that is no longer a democracy.

“They think politics is about division and subtraction,” he said, referring to Trump and Republicans. “We think it’s about addition and multiplication.”

Lyle Parker of Greenville, who grew up a Republican, said division is what prompted him to change his political affiliation to Democrat several years ago. He voted for Trump in 2016 but not in 2020 and said he plans to support Harris this year.

“I just feel like she’s more in tune with what needs to happen in our country and (could) help bring some unity which we haven’t had in awhile,” Parker said, adding that he is a Christian who holds many conservative views.

“A lot of Christians are just voting for Republicans, and I can understand that,” he said. “That’s been my stance for a long time before 2020. But that, to me, was important because lots of people are saying if you’re a Democrat you can’t be a Christian.”

Traditionally, Parker said, he has not been a big supporter of Clinton. He did not go out to see the former president when Clinton visited Greenville on campaign tours for his wife in 2008 or 2016.

“I think they (Democrats) are just trying to pull out all the stops they can and get as many people on board,” he said, “whatever it takes because it seems like it’s going to be a close race.”

Clinton spent much of his speech talking about economic challenges that followed the coronavirus pandemic and said that Harris’ ideas for going after price gouging make sense. He also said she will protect the Affordable Care Act.

“She is, contrary to what Donald Trump says, highly intelligent,” Clinton said. “… She’ll be a good president.”

He also offered words of praise for Harris’ running mate, Tim Walz, crediting him with virtually eliminating homelessness among veterans in Minnesota, and for President Joe Biden. Clinton said that when Biden leaves office, he will have the largest number of new jobs created in any four-year period in the history of the United States.

“He (Trump) won’t be there a week before claiming credit for it,” Clinton said, to which a member of the audience responded, “He’s not going to get there.”

“He’s not going to get there if you stop him,” Clinton replied. “There’s nobody but you to stop him.”

Clinton told the crowd he was grateful to be back in North Carolina and said he had visited the state several times before he ran for president because of his friendship with former Gov. Jim Hunt.

Clinton also has friends in Greenville. Attorney Rebecca Cameron Blount worked as an assistant in the Oval Office during three years of the Clinton administration while her now-husband Superior Court Judge Marvin Blount was working in the Justice Department.

While many people attending the rally said they had already voted, Clinton urged them to continue working to bring others to the polls.

“Don’t stop talking to our leaning friends who think that they can’t vote for us,” he said.

Parker agreed that getting out the vote was going to be a big piece in this year’s election.

“When we were canvassing a couple of weeks ago, it’s amazing how many young people were just not wanting to register, just didn’t want a part of it,” he said. “I was like, ‘This is going to affect your generation more than mine so you should probably get registered.’ That was kind of disheartening.”