Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Daily Advance

    More than 4K cast early ballots on first day; 90 ECSU students 'March to the Polls'

    By Kesha Williams, Chris Day and Julian Eure Staff Writers,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uPXm2_0wCJArBN00

    More than 4,000 voters across the five-county area cast in-person ballots Thursday on the first day of early voting for the Nov. 5 general election.

    Combined with absentee mail-in ballots already returned, the vote count for the election in Pasquotank, Currituck, Chowan, Perquimans and Camden has surpassed 4,500.

    Statewide, counting both early votes and mail-in ballots, more than 428,299 votes had been cast in the election in North Carolina as of Thursday night.

    The State Board of Elections said in a press release Friday that the 353,166 ballots cast in person statewide on Thursday was a record for the first day of early voting in North Carolina. Thursday’s total surpassed the previous record of 348,559 first-day early votes set in 2020, the elections board said.

    According to published reports from four years ago, the first-day voter turnout in the five-county area appears to be similar to — and a few cases more than — the turnout on the first day of early voting for the 2020 election.

    In Pasquotank County, 1,544 voters cast an in-person ballot at the K.E. White Center on the first day of early voting, according to data posted on the N.C. State Board of Elections’ website. An additional 169 have voted by absentee mail-in ballot, meaning 1,713 voters have already cast a ballot in the election.

    That’s about 5% of the 31,450 voters who had registered in Pasquotank prior to the start of one-stop voting. During the 17-day one-stop voting period, eligible residents can both register and vote during the same visit to their county’s early voting site.

    In Currituck, 821 voters cast an early in-person ballot on the first day. That’s in addition to about 198 mail-in ballots that have been cast in the county. That means 1,109 ballots have been cast in the election, roughly 4% of the county’s registration before the start of one-stop voting.

    Chowan saw 657 early votes cast on Thursday, which is in addition to the 58 mail-in ballots already received and approved by the county elections board. A total of 715 votes have been cast in Chowan, which is about 6.7% of the county’s registration before early voting’s start.

    In Camden, 544 in-person votes were cast on Thursday, which is more than the 475 who voted on the first day of early voting four years ago. Combined with the 54 mail-in ballots already approved, 598 voters have already cast a ballot in Camden. That’s roughly 6.8% of the county’s pre-early voting registration.

    Perquimans saw 486 voters cast early ballots on Thursday, just three fewer than on the first day in 2020. According to Elections Director Jackie Greene, 471 of the ballots cast Thursday were cast before 5 p.m., when the elections office was scheduled to close for the day. An additional 15 voters who were standing in line at 5 p.m. were allowed to vote, she said. Combined with the county’s 36 mail-in ballots, the county’s voter turnout thus far is 521, which is about 4.8% of the pre-early vote registration.

    “There was a line of 40-50 people all day,” Greene said.

    Late Thursday afternoon, approximately 90 Elizabeth City State University students participated in a “March to the Polls” to cast their ballot. Students gathered at the campus’s main gate and made the short, less-than-10-minute walk to the K.E. White Center.

    Junior aviation science major Jaydin Hobbs, 22, of Fayetteville, was among those who took part in the march.

    “I’m out here to make a change,” Hobb said. “I’m out here to support Black excellence in gathering the right to vote.”

    Hobbs said he voted for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, noting he did so for several reasons.

    “There are some changes economic-wise that I would like to see happen,” he said.

    Jonari Carol, 24, a candidate for a master’s degree at ECSU, also took part in the march.

    Carol, who plays on the Vikings’ football team, said he felt an obligation to cast his ballot.

    “Voting is crucial, fundamental for all people in America and I am here to do my part,” he said. “The Voting Rights act was passed in 1965. Without voting, you have no say in the direction the country should go.”

    Carol said he wants to encourage other young people to vote.

    “To the young people, I encourage them to educate themselves when it comes to voting in elections and government itself,” he said. “Young people should get involved. One day, we’re going to be the old people. Your number one priority should be serving your purpose. You can’t serve your purpose if you don’t vote.”

    The nonpartisan march was a collaboration between Vikings Vote, the Pasquotank County chapter of the NAACP, and Common Cause North Carolina and the HBCU Student Action Alliance.

    Early voting will continue in area counties on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., except in Pasquotank and Chowan, where voting will be from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The boards of elections in Pasquotank and Chowan also plan to hold early voting on each Saturday prior to the Nov. 5th election from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Currituck, Camden and Perquimans plan to hold Saturday voting only on Nov. 2, also from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

    Chowan also will offer Sunday voting on Oct. 20 and Oct. 27 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Pasquotank will offer Sunday voting on Oct. 20 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Pamela Underwood
    2d ago
    Trump 2024
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 18 Months for PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia2 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Math Puzzle for October 18, 2024
    Alameda Post2 days ago
    Kentucky Historical Society Foundation names Kathey Golightly Sanders next executive director
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 hours ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Fire engulfs St. Albans ticket booth after Friday football game
    Michael Ramsburg1 day ago
    Elon Musk Suggests Mourning Sydney Wilson’s Life After Police Shooting Is A ‘BLM Hoax’
    NewsOne2 days ago
    Couple Arrested at Eastport Boat Ramp for Felony Meth Possession
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz18 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Baldwyn Woman Charged with Possession of Crack Cocaine
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel12 days ago
    Mail ballots flow in as voter registration deadline nears
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Virginia reports $56.6m in casino revenue for September
    focusgn.com2 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA5 hours ago
    BLINK, BLINK, BLINK, BLINK again — core river region bathed in light, one more night to go
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 hours ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post17 days ago
    NUMBER OF THE WEEK | Florida voter registration
    Jacksonville Today9 hours ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune21 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy