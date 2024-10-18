More than 4K cast early ballots on first day; 90 ECSU students 'March to the Polls'

More than 4,000 voters across the five-county area cast in-person ballots Thursday on the first day of early voting for the Nov. 5 general election.

Combined with absentee mail-in ballots already returned, the vote count for the election in Pasquotank, Currituck, Chowan, Perquimans and Camden has surpassed 4,500.

Statewide, counting both early votes and mail-in ballots, more than 428,299 votes had been cast in the election in North Carolina as of Thursday night.

The State Board of Elections said in a press release Friday that the 353,166 ballots cast in person statewide on Thursday was a record for the first day of early voting in North Carolina. Thursday’s total surpassed the previous record of 348,559 first-day early votes set in 2020, the elections board said.

According to published reports from four years ago, the first-day voter turnout in the five-county area appears to be similar to — and a few cases more than — the turnout on the first day of early voting for the 2020 election.

In Pasquotank County, 1,544 voters cast an in-person ballot at the K.E. White Center on the first day of early voting, according to data posted on the N.C. State Board of Elections’ website. An additional 169 have voted by absentee mail-in ballot, meaning 1,713 voters have already cast a ballot in the election.

That’s about 5% of the 31,450 voters who had registered in Pasquotank prior to the start of one-stop voting. During the 17-day one-stop voting period, eligible residents can both register and vote during the same visit to their county’s early voting site.

In Currituck, 821 voters cast an early in-person ballot on the first day. That’s in addition to about 198 mail-in ballots that have been cast in the county. That means 1,109 ballots have been cast in the election, roughly 4% of the county’s registration before the start of one-stop voting.

Chowan saw 657 early votes cast on Thursday, which is in addition to the 58 mail-in ballots already received and approved by the county elections board. A total of 715 votes have been cast in Chowan, which is about 6.7% of the county’s registration before early voting’s start.

In Camden, 544 in-person votes were cast on Thursday, which is more than the 475 who voted on the first day of early voting four years ago. Combined with the 54 mail-in ballots already approved, 598 voters have already cast a ballot in Camden. That’s roughly 6.8% of the county’s pre-early voting registration.

Perquimans saw 486 voters cast early ballots on Thursday, just three fewer than on the first day in 2020. According to Elections Director Jackie Greene, 471 of the ballots cast Thursday were cast before 5 p.m., when the elections office was scheduled to close for the day. An additional 15 voters who were standing in line at 5 p.m. were allowed to vote, she said. Combined with the county’s 36 mail-in ballots, the county’s voter turnout thus far is 521, which is about 4.8% of the pre-early vote registration.

“There was a line of 40-50 people all day,” Greene said.

Late Thursday afternoon, approximately 90 Elizabeth City State University students participated in a “March to the Polls” to cast their ballot. Students gathered at the campus’s main gate and made the short, less-than-10-minute walk to the K.E. White Center.

Junior aviation science major Jaydin Hobbs, 22, of Fayetteville, was among those who took part in the march.

“I’m out here to make a change,” Hobb said. “I’m out here to support Black excellence in gathering the right to vote.”

Hobbs said he voted for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, noting he did so for several reasons.

“There are some changes economic-wise that I would like to see happen,” he said.

Jonari Carol, 24, a candidate for a master’s degree at ECSU, also took part in the march.

Carol, who plays on the Vikings’ football team, said he felt an obligation to cast his ballot.

“Voting is crucial, fundamental for all people in America and I am here to do my part,” he said. “The Voting Rights act was passed in 1965. Without voting, you have no say in the direction the country should go.”

Carol said he wants to encourage other young people to vote.

“To the young people, I encourage them to educate themselves when it comes to voting in elections and government itself,” he said. “Young people should get involved. One day, we’re going to be the old people. Your number one priority should be serving your purpose. You can’t serve your purpose if you don’t vote.”

The nonpartisan march was a collaboration between Vikings Vote, the Pasquotank County chapter of the NAACP, and Common Cause North Carolina and the HBCU Student Action Alliance.

Early voting will continue in area counties on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., except in Pasquotank and Chowan, where voting will be from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The boards of elections in Pasquotank and Chowan also plan to hold early voting on each Saturday prior to the Nov. 5th election from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Currituck, Camden and Perquimans plan to hold Saturday voting only on Nov. 2, also from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Chowan also will offer Sunday voting on Oct. 20 and Oct. 27 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Pasquotank will offer Sunday voting on Oct. 20 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.