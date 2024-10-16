Open in App
    Camden blanks Manteo in regular season finale

    By From staff reports,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hsHmZ_0w982Tj400

    CAMDEN — Coach Ashley Miller’s Camden Bruins capped off the regular season with a 3-0 shutout over conference rival Manteo on Tuesday.

    Camden, which is 16-6 and 12-2 in the 2A/3A Northeastern Coastal Conference, defeated Manteo at home 25-23, 25-15 and 25-19. With the win, Camden avenged an earlier season loss to Manteo, which finished the season 18-4 and 12-2 in the NCC.

    Last Thursday, the Bruins dropped a 3-2 match in Edenton to conference leader John A. Holmes. The Holmes Aces (19-3, 12-2) won 18-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-9 and 15-9.

    Up next for Camden are the state 2A playoffs. In last year’s state 2A high school volleyball championship, Camden advanced to the state championship but fell 3-0 to Brevard.

    As of Wednesday morning, the N.C. High School Athletic Association had not yet released the playoff brackets.

    Other area girls volleyball games of note include:

    John A. Holmes 3, Hertford County 0Coach Malorie Stockwell’s conference leading John A. Holmes Aces finished the regular season with a 3-0 shutout over conference rival Hertford County, Tuesday.

    The Aces won 25-6, 25-13, and 25-16. According to MaxPreps.com, Sarah Logan Cobb leads the Aces with 263 kills, 179 digs and 301 receptions. The Aces are awaiting the start of post-season play in the state 2A playoffs.

    Perquimans 3, Bertie 0The Perquimans Pirates finished the regular season by posting a 3-0 shutout over Bertie on Tuesday. Coach Kristie Thach’s Pirates (21-1, 12-0 Four Rivers 1A) defeated Bertie 25-10, 25-11 and 25-7 in Hertford. The Pirates also beat conference foe Martin County by a match score of 3-0 on Thursday.

    Perquimans’ only loss this season was a 3-1 road match with Eastern Plains 2A rival Ayden-Grifton on Aug. 19. Team leaders for the Pirates include Morgan Byrum, with 231 kills and 228 receptions. Kaydee Hunter has 65 serving aces and 158 digs.

    In last year’s state 1A high school volleyball championship, Perquimans advanced to the Eastern Regional title but fell 3-2 to Falls Lake. Falls Lake lost to Polk County in the state 1A championship match.

    Currituck 3, Northeastern 0

    The Currituck Knights defeated visiting Northeastern 25-15, 25-19 and 27-25 on Thursday. Morgan Cheesbrough led the Knights with 3 spikes and 9 kills and on offense teammate Savannah Banks had 7 serving aces.

    Emma Mullins led Northeastern’s attack with 3 spikes and 4 kills. On the serving side, Mullins also had 4 aces and freshman Mia Jones had 3.

    Currituck (8-12, 6-8 Northeastern Coastal 2A/3A) defeated First Flight by a match score of 3-0 on Tuesday and was scheduled to play its final regular season match on Wednesday by hosting Hickory, of Chesapeake, Virginia.

    Pasquotank 3, Northeastern 0

    Coach Vanessa Kee Person’s Pasquotank Panthers defeated crosstown rival Northeastern 26-24, 25-22 and 25-21 in a regular season finale on Tuesday. The Panthers (3-13 overall, 3-11 in the NCC) dropped a 3-1 match to First Flight on Thursday. Northeastern wrapped up the regular season 7-13 overall and a 3-11 Northeastern Coastal 2A/3A record.

