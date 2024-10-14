Harris urges congregants to put faith into action at Greenville church

GREENVILLE — Citing lessons learned at her childhood church, Vice President Kamala Harris urged the congregation of Koinonia Christian Center Church on Sunday to continue putting its faith into action.

The Democratic presidential nominee spoke at Koinonia hours before appearing in front of an audience of 7,000 people at East Carolina University’s Minges Coliseum.

“My earliest memories of the teachings are that we have a loving God, a God who asks us to speak up for those who can speak for themselves. To defend the rights of the poor and the needy,” Harris said. “At an early age I learned that faith was a verb, that we show in action and in service.”

Harris said she’s seen action and service in the nation’s response to Hurricanes Helene and Milton. She mentioned a family who had lost everything gathering supplies for people they believed were worse off than them.

She also shared the story of Eddie Hunnell, a man who jumped in a river to save a woman from drowning after he couldn’t reach her by canoe.

Hunnell told Harris he had to save the woman, that he didn’t have a choice, even though everyone knows he did have a choice, Harris said.

“His choice was to take a risk to save another,” she said.

The actions of Hunnell and hundreds others make the rumors and misinformation being spread about relief efforts in the wake of the hurricanes unconscionable, Harris said. She said people who need help are being convinced that forces are working against them, and as a consequence, won’t seek aid.

“Let’s let that sink in for a minute,” Harris said. “Right now Americans are experiencing some of the most difficult moments in their lives. But instead of offering hope there are those that are channeling their tragedies and sorrows into grievance and hatred. They are playing politics with the heartbreak of millions.

“That is not what leaders we know do in crisis,” Harris said. “Now is the time to bring folks together, to come together and be there for one another.”

Hundreds filled Koinonia’s sanctuary for the vice president’s visit.

“God is shining down on Koinonia today,” Koinonia Bishop Rose O’neal told the congregation.

Harris’ appearance comes as her campaign launches a “Souls to the Polls” voter engagement initiative encouraging Black voters to put their faith into action at the ballot box.

“There are things on all sides that we don’t agree with but what I’ve asked you over the years is to listen to the issues, then try to get a sense of the direction that person would take our country in, look at their service history and pray and ask the Lord,” O’neal said.