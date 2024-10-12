Local gov't has far more impacts on our lives

Recent hurricanes offer many lessons for local residents. Many who lost their homes to flood damage didn’t have flood insurance, and homeowners’ insurance doesn’t cover flood damage. The Federal Emergency Management Agency offers some funding for home repair, but it doesn’t come close to covering the total cost of repairing a flood-damaged house.

Rain from Tropical Storm Helene created historic flooding in Western North Carolina and caused damage in Tennessee, Georgia and South Carolina. Helene also hit Florida, which also was battered by Milton on Wednesday. Both hurricanes caused tremendous damage in Florida mostly due to storm surges.

One lesson is that many local residents should consider buying flood insurance. Most towns in this area lie along rivers, and they have experienced flooding due to hurricanes in the past. Even those who live outside city limits may be at risk for flooding due to their proximity to bodies of water.

Flood insurance may seem expensive, but the rates reflect the probability of flood damage. And the cost is actually low in comparison to the risk because flood insurance is a FEMA program. First, check your home’s risk level on flood zone maps at fris.nc.gov.

Another lesson is to prepare for extended power outages. Remember how long it took for electricity to be fully restored after Hurricane Isabel? And ice storms can be even worse.

Residents should consider buying a backup power supply sufficient to at least run their refrigerator, freezer and perhaps a countertop oven during prolonged power outages. And some people have electrical medical devices like heart monitors, oxygen generators or CPAP machines. The elderly and chronically ill could benefit from a backup generator large enough to power the whole house. And power banks for cellphones are a near necessity.

Many people are angry about the slow federal response to the hurricanes, but local and state governments are mostly responsible for fixing storm damage to public property. Road repairs are the most pressing need so that help can get to where it’s needed. FEMA reimburses state and local governments for storm damage repairs; the reimbursement rate is normally 75% but for 90 days it will be 100%.

Utility companies are responsible for restoring electrical power, and power outages are also the primary reason for the lack of cellphone service. Corporate and cooperative power companies serve much of this area, but some municipalities provide electrical power. The state government is primarily responsible for roads and bridges. But local governments are responsible for repairs to water and sewer systems.

The lesson is that state and local governments have more impact on our daily lives than does the federal government. During emergencies, the actions of local officials are much more crucial for residents than those of state or federal ones.

So voters should carefully assess the judgment of candidates for local offices because they will have to rise to the occasion during emergencies. Because TV news tends to focus on national political races, the best place to find information about local candidates is in community newspapers like this one.

A vote cast for local officeholders has more impact than one for federal candidates. Your vote for president may be one out of 155 million, but your vote for county officials could range from one out of 73,000 in Pitt County to one out of 6,000 in Camden County (based on 2020 turnout).

Early voting runs from Thursday, Oct. 17, to Saturday, Nov. 2. And if you aren’t registered to vote, you can register and vote on the same day during the early voting period with a photo ID showing your current address.

Instead of just complaining about government, do something about it by voting.