Letter: Election gives Dems great opportunity to champion needs of NC's rural residents

In rural North Carolina, more than 3 million citizens are speaking up this election with a strong voice. It is imperative that Democrats not only hear but actively engage with issues essential to our communities — from access to health care, access to healthy food and quality education to sustainable economics through small businesses and farming.

Rural communities are great places to live. They offer a quiet, clean environment surrounded by nature, outdoor recreation and good neighbors. However, our communities lack economic opportunities. Our young people are forced to leave for good-paying jobs. The urban and rural job opportunities are vastly different. Agriculture and energy projects offer possibilities.

Our schools are starving for resources to adequately prepare the next generation of leaders, employers, employees and business leaders. The current N.C. General Assembly has intentionally failed to properly fund public schools while providing additional funding for private schools.

This election offers a great opportunity for Democratic candidates for U.S. president, Congress, governor, lieutenant governor, General Assembly and state superintendent to engage and champion the needs and opportunities of rural citizens.

We challenge all candidates to listen to our experiences, understand our aspirations and visit our towns and counties. This is more than just winning our votes, it is about ensuring that the voices of rural North Carolina are being heard. The future of North Carolina depends on it.

EVA CLAYTON

Littleton

Editor's note: Clayton represented North Carolina's 1st Congressional District from 1992 to 2004.