Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Daily Advance

    Letter: Election gives Dems great opportunity to champion needs of NC's rural residents

    2 days ago

    In rural North Carolina, more than 3 million citizens are speaking up this election with a strong voice. It is imperative that Democrats not only hear but actively engage with issues essential to our communities — from access to health care, access to healthy food and quality education to sustainable economics through small businesses and farming.

    Rural communities are great places to live. They offer a quiet, clean environment surrounded by nature, outdoor recreation and good neighbors. However, our communities lack economic opportunities. Our young people are forced to leave for good-paying jobs. The urban and rural job opportunities are vastly different. Agriculture and energy projects offer possibilities.

    Our schools are starving for resources to adequately prepare the next generation of leaders, employers, employees and business leaders. The current N.C. General Assembly has intentionally failed to properly fund public schools while providing additional funding for private schools.

    This election offers a great opportunity for Democratic candidates for U.S. president, Congress, governor, lieutenant governor, General Assembly and state superintendent to engage and champion the needs and opportunities of rural citizens.

    We challenge all candidates to listen to our experiences, understand our aspirations and visit our towns and counties. This is more than just winning our votes, it is about ensuring that the voices of rural North Carolina are being heard. The future of North Carolina depends on it.

    EVA CLAYTON

    Littleton

    Editor's note: Clayton represented North Carolina's 1st Congressional District from 1992 to 2004.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    TJ Vote Blue
    1d ago
    Good 👍
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile10 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    Firefighters aid homeless as anti-camping law takes effect
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile8 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile9 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Feds on track to finalize coal leasing ban despite Wyoming, industry protests
    WyoFile8 days ago
    FAAS Breaks Ground on New Campus
    Alameda Post16 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post15 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker8 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune20 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA12 days ago
    Wyoming lawmakers angle for leadership roles by pledging conservatism
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria20 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson2 days ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile9 days ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch7 days ago
    Ranchers drive cattle through Elk Fire to safety
    WyoFile3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy