Teen in custody facing felony charge after Parsonage Street shooting

An Elizabeth City teen is in custody facing a felony charge after a shooting incident early Thursday morning.

Javonte Allan Armstrong, 19, of the 700 Block of Parsonage Street, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, an Elizabeth City police news release states.

According to police, officers responded to the 700 block of Parsonage Street around 2:27 Thursday to reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers found the victim, Eddie Suarez Jr., had suffered two gunshot wounds. Suarez was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he was in stable condition Thursday.

Witnesses identified Armstrong as the alleged shooter, police said.

Armstrong fled the scene before police arrived but later turned himself in at the Elizabeth City Police Department, police said. He was processed and confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $30,000 secured bond. His first appearance in Pasquotank District Court was at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to an online inmate search, Armstrong was still in custody late Thursday morning.

Police said the shooting is an active investigation and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police department at 252-335-4321, Crime Line at 252-335-5555 or FUSUS Text-A-Tip at 252-390-8477. All information remains anonymous and strictly confidential, police said.