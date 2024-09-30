EC man held in lieu of $1M bond after arrest for illegal drug, gun charges

A local man is being held in lieu of a $1 million secured bond following his arrest on illegal firearm and drug charges over the weekend.

Tavien Marquise Miles, 23, of the 300 block of East Cypress Street, was arrested by Elizabeth City police Sunday and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, trafficking opium or heroin, possession of heroin, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, selling or delivering a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a public park and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The release did not state which park Miles is accused of selling a controlled substance near.

After being taken before a local magistrate, who set his secured bond at $1 million, Miles was transported to Albemarle District Jail. He had a first court appearance scheduled for Monday in Pasquotank County District Court.

City police said they continue to investigate Miles’ activities and urged anyone with additional information about him to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321, Crime Line at (252) 335-5555, or FUSUS Text-a-Tip at (252) 390-8477. All information will remain in strictest confidence, police said.