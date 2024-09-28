Open in App
    Rick Anderson cuts ribbon on new fitness, health and nutrition biz

    By Kesha Williams Staff Writer,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uvS43_0vn9ucOH00

    Like a lot of fitness professionals, Rick Anderson has dreamed a lot about owning his own gym.

    A former health and wellness coordinator and regional fitness director for the South Hampton Roads YMCA, Anderson said working for the Y for 17 years taught him a lot of things about the fitness business — like how to budget, how to manage operations, how to manage people.

    So when he decided to finally turn his dream into reality, the only thing he needed was a location.

    Fortunately for him, Donnie Markham, longtime owner of No Limit Fitness at 515 E. Main Street, was looking for buyer.

    "I was looking for a couple of locations for my gym," Anderson said. "The previous owner (of a gym at 515 E. Main Street) was the one who recommended 'buy mine.'"

    So Anderson did, opening in September both Rick Anderson Fitness and Re+vitalize Health and Nutrition at 515 E. Main Street, and a group fitness studio at 510 East Main, just across the street.

    On Thursday, Anderson celebrated the opening of his businesses with a ribbon-cutting hosted by the Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce.

    “We are so happy to be with Rick Anderson Fitness and Re+vitalize Health and Nutrition, two businesses right on Main Street that focus on wellness, nutrition and healthy living," Chamber President Anya Davis told the crowd of approximately 60 people on hand for the event. “Elizabeth City is growing; people of all stages of life are coming so it's good to see this emphasis on health and wellness here."

    Anderson said soon after buying Markham's former gym, he upgraded the equipment.

    "I wanted new weight machines, new cardio equipment," he said. "New equipment is still coming."

    His gym also offers the area's only Styku Body Scanner, he said. The device uses non-invasive 3D imaging to measure a person's body measurements and calculate their body fat. It allows fitness professionals to highlight changes in a client's body shape and help them set fitness goals.

    Rick Anderson Fitness also has a rowing machine.

    “It’s a great machine that gives a full body workout," he said. "It works the vascular system, uses all major muscle groups — back, legs, arms, the core — it's a highly recommended piece of equipment."

    Rick Anderson Fitness has on staff 13 personal trainers/group fitness instructors and two front-desk staff.

    At Rick Anderson Fitness, customers can find a certified personal trainer, certified sports performance coach, certified strength and conditioning coach, and a certified fitness nutrition coach. Services include private in-person training or remote personal training.

    “We can help people learn how to use the equipment," he said.

    Membership options vary from the level one membership for one person, to the level two for two people, level three membership for families, and VIP memberships.

    Re+Vitalize Health and Nutrition, located inside the gym, sells REV brand supplements, but most of its 200-plus products are available online at https://www.revitalizehealthandnutrition.com/.

    Rick Anderson Fitness is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays. The business is closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

