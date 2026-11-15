Oregon graduation requirements are changing to give students more practical preparation for college, careers and adult life.

Students earning diplomas beginning in 2026 must complete a half-credit of civics. Students receiving an Oregon Diploma or Modified Diploma on or after Jan. 1, 2027, must also complete a half-credit each in Personal Financial Education and Higher Education and Career Path Skills.

The new requirements are included within Oregon’s existing credit totals and do not increase the number of credits students need to graduate. They grew out of community-informed recommendations and state legislation, with the

Oregon Department of Education developing standards and guidance and school districts providing the required instruction.

This first story in LCSD’s four-part series focuses on civics.

The half-credit of U.S. civics is included within Oregon’s existing three-credit social sciences requirement. Although civics standards are not new to Oregon schools, the dedicated course gives the subject greater focus.

“Civics-focused standards have always existed and been incorporated into other courses,” Newport High School teacher Adam Scarberry said. “The new standards are taught in a standalone course where greater emphasis is placed on student inquiry.”

At Newport High School, Civics has replaced Government. While the courses cover similar subjects, Scarberry said

the updated standards have changed how students engage with the material.

Students continue learning about the structure and functions of government, the U.S. Constitution, individual rights and the responsibilities of citizenship. The course also emphasizes critical thinking, problem-solving, communication and consideration of multiple perspectives.

“A lot of the work being done has students make connections to themselves and the world around them,” Scarberry said. “The involvement of the student and building relevancy are important in Civics. The focus is on becoming informed and engaged critical thinkers.”

Civics education also helps students understand how they can participate in a democracy through voting, communicating with elected officials, serving their communities, evaluating information and engaging in respectful discussion about public issues.

“The success of any country and its government hinges on its citizens,” Scarberry said. “Education should enhance our ability to have civil and productive discourse that can address society’s needs while protecting individual freedoms and liberties. Most directly, students should care because if they know their rights and freedoms, they can exercise them.”

Learn more about Oregon’s social sciences graduation requirements by visiting the ODE website.