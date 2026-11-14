The Oregon Fish and Wildlife Department (ODFW) has lifted recreational angling gear restrictions of bobber and fly fishing on the Chetco and Winchuck rivers following rainy weather that increased river levels.

Drought conditions through summer months and a dry fall left Chinook salmon stranded in pools, unable to navigate shallow river channels. Recent rains have increased water flows significantly and will continue to do so, according to ODFW biologists.

Incoming storms raised the Chetco flow to 1,261 cubic feet per second (cfs) Friday afternoon, and the river is predicted to reach over 2,000 cfs Friday night. That number is likely to double to 4,000 cfs in the next several days. Consistent elevated flow is crucial to allow salmon passage. With recent rainfall and more rain in the forecast, Chinook holding in place have had the opportunity to distribute throughout the watershed.

Gear restrictions are typically in place on both rivers from Sept. 30-Nov. 3 and are lifted when flows increase and river levels are high enough to allow Chinook passage.

Zone-wide regulations still apply.Anglers are reminded that the daily adult wild Chinook salmon bag limit is one fish per day and no more than five adult wild Chinook can be retained for the season.

Find more information about the ODFW visit the agency’s online regulation update page.