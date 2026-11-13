Pacific Power is monitoring the approaching storms that could impact customers in parts of Oregon and California.

The weather forecast indicates the potential for strong winds and rain, which could increase the potential for power outages.

Pacific Power’s meteorology team is closely monitoring the storm, and crews are ready to respond to weather-related outages.

Pacific Power encourages customers to always be prepared for outages. State and local emergency management organizations also recommend having an emergency plan and to be prepared for up to 72 hours without essential services.

Here are some simple steps customers can take to prepare and stay informed:

Update your contact information so we can reach you.

Sign up to receive outage alerts by text, email or phone.

Restock your outage kit.

Keep mobile devices charged so that they may be used in an emergency.

Track outages, update your contact info and do more with our free app.

Text OUT to 722797 to report your outage or STAT to check status.

Visit PacificPower.net/Outages for outage and restoration updates.

As a reminder, stay away from all downed power lines and utility lines. Even if the lines are not sparking, they could be energized and extremely dangerous. Customers should avoid both downed trees and power lines and keep pets far away from those areas.

If you observe a downed line, call 911 and report the outage to Pacific Power at 1-877-508-5088.