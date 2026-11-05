SMART Reading calls for volunteers on South Coast

For 35 years, SMART Reading, Oregon’s largest volunteer-driven literacy nonprofit, has proven that one hour a week can change a child’s life. Now, as the organization launches programs for the 2026-27 school year, community members have an opportunity to step up and empower the next generation of readers by volunteering to read weekly with students along the South Coast.

Since launching in 1992, SMART Reading has reached landmark milestones across the state, pairing over 164,000 volunteers with more than 357,000 Oregon children and putting over 5.1 million books directly into children’s homes. This year, SMART plans to serve more than 600 students and distribute more than 4000 books in Coos, Curry, and Coastal Douglas counties, ensuring local kids have the tools and support they need to succeed.

“For 35 years, our volunteers have been the heart of everything we do,” says Regional Director, Leona Westdahl. “Sitting down with a child and encouraging them, helping them find books they love, and giving them an opportunity to practice the skills they’re learning in the classroom is a simple, but powerful way to set them on a path for success in school and beyond. Plus, it’s so much fun!”

The organization is looking for volunteer Readers to commit one hour a week to read with a child at a local school. No prior teaching experience is required, and full training is provided.

According to state assessment results released late last month by the Oregon Department of Education, nearly 60% of Oregon third-graders are currently reading below grade level. Data collected from teachers annually consistently shows that nearly 90% of SMART Reading participants demonstrate measurable growth in reading comprehension, vocabulary, motivation, and confidence.

Where Help Is Needed Most

Along the South Coast, volunteers are needed to read weekly with students at the following locations:

• Coos Cultural Afterschool Program in Coos Bay

• Eastside School in Coos Bay

• Highland Elementary in Reedsport

• Hillcrest Elementary in North Bend

• Kalmiopsis Elementary in Brookings

• Ocean Crest Elementary in Bandon

•Driftwood Elementary in Port Orford

Learn more about volunteer opportunities or sign up today at www.SMARTReading.org, by calling 541-266-7476, or emailing cjones@smartreading.org.