County board shares OGEC decision

It is clear that the Oregon Government Ethics Commission’s recommendation to dismiss is based on a statutory time limitation. It is not a finding that the underlying conduct was proper.

The Ethics Commission’s recommendation rests primarily on the four-year jurisdictional limitation in ORS 244.260(10). That statute provides that the Ethics Commission may not investigate actions that occurred more than four years before a complaint is filed. Because the complaint was filed on July 29, 2026, the Commission’s review was limited to the period from July 29, 2022, through July 29, 2026.

Much of the conduct examined in the independent investigation reports including the December 2020 ammunition purchases, the 2017 Atkins Foundation-funded storage building and travel trailer, and related handling of donations and equipment falls outside that window.

As a result, the Commission was prohibited from examining those earlier events for potential violations of Oregon Government Ethics Law.

In Ward's response to the investigating staff, Sheriff Ward stated that he was the sole point of contact with the John G. Atkins Foundation and that Foundation representatives “didn’t want the County owning anything,” preferring instead to direct donations to the Sheriff’s Office or to him personally, these actions appear to be in direct violation of the declaratory judgement ruling and Oregon Revised Statutes.

Regarding the travel trailer purchased by the Foundation for search-and-rescue and mobile command use, Ward stated to the investigator that he was asked by the Foundation to register the trailer in his personal name because the nonprofit did not trust the County. Ward further indicated that he complied so as not to interfere with the donation process.

The storage building funded by the Foundation was constructed on his private property under a permit he obtained in his own name, with him paying related costs, taxes, and insurance. Ward acknowledges that the building has positively impacted his property value. Independent investigation reports document these and other matters including ammunition purchases and distribution, personal registration and possession of donated equipment, and incomplete or inconsistent accounts of the transactions as raising serious concerns about the separation of public resources from personal control and benefit. These issues remain active by the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST), DPSST is scheduled to review the matter on November 19 at 10:00 a.m.

In addition, the matter remains under federal criminal investigation. The Board remains committed to accountability, proper stewardship of taxpayer and donated resources, and compliance with applicable law. We will continue to pursue appropriate remedies available under County authority and Oregon law.

The public deserves clear, accurate records and responsible management of law enforcement assets and funds.

If you have any questions, please contact the Curry County Board of Commissioners at BOC_Office@CurryCountyOR.gov.