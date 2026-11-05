Marine education event looks at life in Wilmington River

Marine educator Shannon Matzke holds a smooth butterfly ray for passengers to see and touch aboard the Sea Dawg on Oct. 30, 2026. Credit: Justin Taylor/The Current GA/CatchLight/Report for America

Marine educator Shannon Matzke held up a smooth butterfly ray, giving passengers aboard the R/V Sea Dawg a closer look at one of the many creatures living in? Coastal Georgia’s tidal rivers.

The ray was among an assortment of marine life pulled from the Wilmington River on Oct. 30 during Trawl-O-Ween, a hands-on outing hosted by the University of Georgia’s Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant.

Eighteen passengers boarded the 43-foot research vessel on Skidaway Island to discover what lives beneath the water’s surface and to help collect fish and shrimp for the UGA Marine Education Center and Aquarium.

Capt. Todd Recicar helps passenger Katherine Freeman aboard the research vessel Sea Dawg at the University of Georgia Marine Extension dock on Skidaway Island on Oct. 30, 2026. Credit: Justin Taylor/The Current GA/CatchLight/Report for America

Capt. Todd Recicar navigates the 43-foot research vessel Sea Dawg along the Skidaway River on Oct. 30, 2026. Credit: Justin Taylor/The Current GA/CatchLight/Report for America

Led by Capt. Todd Recicar, the Sea Dawg traveled from the Skidaway River into the Wilmington River, where the crew dragged a 26-foot trawl net along the river bottom for roughly 15 minutes.

“It’s always exciting. You never know what you’re going to get,” Matzke told passengers before the trawl.

Before the trawl, aquarium curator Lisa Kovalanchik guided passengers in measuring water temperature, salinity, and dissolved oxygen.

That information is collected and contributes to years of data on the region’s marine life, which is shared with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

The catch included a gar, an Atlantic brief squid, portly spider crabs, mantis shrimp and a female blue crab clutching a white shrimp in its claw.

Matzke said passengers are often surprised by the diversity of marine life pulled from the river, especially when they expect to see mostly shrimp.

“There’s such a spark that happens when people make connections,” she said.

Passengers aboard the R/V Sea Dawg watch a demonstration by Aquarium Curator Lisa Kovalanchik, who explains how the vessel’s net works. On Oct. 30, 2026. Credit: Justin Taylor/The Current GA/CatchLight/Report for America

Aquarium curator Lisa Kovalanchik demonstrates how the research vessel’s trawl net works for passengers aboard the Sea Dawg on Oct. 30, 2026. Credit: Justin Taylor/The Current GA/CatchLight/Report for America

She said many passengers initially come aboard expecting to watch, but soon find themselves helping identify and count the animals.

Passengers examined the animals and helped identify, count and record what had been caught. Some fish and shrimp were kept to feed the aquarium’s marine life, while others were released back into the river.

Marine educator Shannon Matzke holds a fossilized megalodon tooth found in the Wilmington River on Oct. 30, 2026. Credit: Justin Taylor/The Current GA/CatchLight/Report for America

Capt. Todd Recicar explains the different parts of the research vessel’s trawl net as he prepares to lower it into the river on Oct. 30, 2026. Credit: Justin Taylor/The Current GA/CatchLight/Report for America

Capt. Todd Recicar and marine educator Shannon Matzke prepare to empty the trawl net after dragging it along the bottom of the Wilmington River on Oct. 30, 2026. Credit: Justin Taylor/The Current GA/CatchLight/Report for America

Marine educator Shannon Matzke prepares to release a gar caught in the research vessel’s trawl net on Oct. 30, 2026. Credit: Justin Taylor/The Current GA/CatchLight/Report for America

Marine educator Shannon Matzke holds up a female blue crab clutching a white shrimp in its claw on Oct. 30, 2026. Credit: Justin Taylor/The Current GA/CatchLight/Report for America

Marine educator Shannon Matzke holds a smooth butterfly ray for passengers to see and touch aboard the Sea Dawg on Oct. 30, 2026. Credit: Justin Taylor/The Current GA/CatchLight/Report for America

Passengers aboard the Sea Dawg count and record marine life caught in the vessel’s trawl net on Oct. 30, 2026. Fish and shrimp from the catch are used to feed animals at the UGA Marine Education Center and Aquarium. Credit: Justin Taylor/The Current GA/CatchLight/Report for America

Portly spider crabs and mantis shrimp are separated from the rest of the catch and placed in a bucket aboard the Sea Dawg on Oct. 30, 2026. Credit: Justin Taylor/The Current GA/CatchLight/Report for America

Passengers aboard the Sea Dawg count and record marine life collected during a trawl of the Wilmington River on Oct. 30, 2026. Some of the fish and shrimp caught are used to feed animals at the UGA Marine Education Center and Aquarium. Credit: Justin Taylor/The Current GA/CatchLight/Report for America

Capt. Todd Recicar navigates the 43-foot research vessel Sea Dawg along the Skidaway River on Oct. 30, 2026. Credit: Justin Taylor/The Current GA/CatchLight/Report for America

Back on shore, participants learned about Trawl to Trash, an initiative to keep discarded fishing gear and other debris out of coastal waterways.

Using recycled shrimp nets, passengers made reusable bags designed to collect trash along Georgia’s coast.

For Matzke, the goal goes beyond teaching people about the animals living beneath the water.

She said experiences like Trawl-O-Ween help foster “a sense of wonder and curiosity” that can lead to a deeper understanding of the coast and a desire to protect it.

Passengers make reusable trash collection bags from recycled shrimp nets during the Trawl-O-Ween event on Oct. 30, 2026. The bags are designed to help collect litter along Georgia’s coast. Credit: Justin Taylor/The Current GA/CatchLight/Report for America

Passengers make reusable trash collection bags from recycled shrimp nets during the Trawl-O-Ween event on Oct. 30, 2026. The bags are designed to help collect litter along Georgia’s coast. Credit: Justin Taylor/The Current GA/CatchLight/Report for America