From the files of Nov. 14, 1946

Celebrate Golden Wedding Anniversary

CELEBRATE GOLDEN WEDDING ANNIVERSARY – Mr. and Mrs. W. D. Nix of Rt. 2, Cullman recently celebrated their golden wedding anniversary with a dinner party at their home. Their four living children, Mrs. Therman Oaks of Akron, Ohio, Newton Nix, Mrs. Irene Kirk and Mrs. Glenn Upchurch all of Cullman as well as their grandchildren and great-grandchildren joined them for the day. They were presented many lovely gifts and flowers.

To and Fro

By EAGLE EYE

Cotton ginnings in Alabama prior to November 1st totaled 588,000 bales compared to 729,000 bales to same date last year, according to the latest cotton report. Only three states—Texas, Arkansas and Mississippi—have ginned more cotton this year than Alabama. The estimate for Alabama’s 1946 crop is 780,000 bales which 16 per cent less than the 1945 crop and 23 per cent less than the ten year (1935-44) average.

In Tampa, Florida this week is Mrs. J. A. Dunlap attending the World Chapter Order Eastern Star Convention. Mrs. Dunlap, who is the wife of Cullman’s Mayor, is a past Grand Matron of the Alabama O. E. S. and is serving as a page at the Tampa meeting this week.

When the Alabama College senior class presented the comedy “Suds in Your Eyes” on last Friday night on that Montevallo campus Joyce Glasscock, daughter of Mrs. Opal Glasscock of Cullman, assisted with the staging of the play.

Up in Lafayette, Ind., in the recent elections Clara R. Fritsch was elected treasurer of Tippecanoe County by a vote of 12,946 to her opponent, Urban Treida’s 5,525. The new treasurer, who has been chief clerk in the treasury department of that Indiana county, is a neice of Cullman’s Herman Stiendorff.

Lights will be off again in the City for three hours on Sunday morning, November 24, according to U. P. Kirk, line foreman of the City Light and Water Plant. Due to the fact that some work will have to be done on the power plant the electricity will be off from 8 a. m. to 11 a. m.

From the more than 600 students at Huntingdon College Margaret Swafford has been chosen as one of the eight beauties to be featured in the college annual, “Belles and Pomegranates”. Margaret, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. D. W. Swafford of Cullman, is a freshman at the Montgomery school.

Cullman Rotarians were guests of the Hartselle Rotary Club at an inter-city meeting on Tuesday evening when the members of the local club went by bus to the Morgan county city. Dr. T. A. Robinson furnished the transportation for the Cullman men.

When members of the Sophomore Class at Alabama College entertain at their formal dance on Saturday, November 16 two Cullman girls who have been helping with the plans will be in the lead out. Mary Ruth Mitchell, who is a member of the orchestra committee, and Charlotte Gibbs a member of the refreshment committee, are the two.

One of the 29 girls who have been chosen from the students at Howard to compete for a place in the beauty section of Entre Nous, college annual, is Joyce Griffin, daughter of Mrs. Ruth Griffin of Cullman. The judging will take place on next Monday night at the Alabama Theater in Birmingham.

Members of the St. Paul’s Lutheran congregation are planning a reception for their new pastor, Rev. Arthur Graf, his wife and children Donald, Ruth and Dorothy on Sunday afternoon, November 24 immediately after the formal installation of Rev. Graf at 3:30 o’clock. The congregations of Birmingham, Hanceville, Decatur and Florence have been invited to join the local church for the service.

Guthery’s Cross Roads Club Meets

Mrs. Homer Alvis was hostess to members of the Guthery’s Cross Roads Home Demonstration Club on Friday.

Miss Mary Curtis assisted by Miss Helen Bishop gave a demonstration on personal appearance.

The December meeting will be held at the home of Mrs. Rayburn Guthery.

Logan 4-H Club Meets November 12

The Logan 4-H Club girls met on Tuesday, November 12 with their leader, Miss Helen Bishop who distributed song books and new record books to them.

A playlet “Entertaining the Simple Way” was presented by five of the girls and delicious refreshments served to the group.

Billy Johnson Celebrates Third Birth Anniversary

Billy Johnson celebrated the third anniversary of his birth at the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Johnson in Fayetteville, N. C. on November 12.

Among those present to join him in the celebration were his sisters, Rita Lee and Merileigh Anne, and cousins Elsie Lee Phillips, Betty Mae and Harold Cain.

Billy is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Luther Johnson and nephew of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Nelson all of Cullman.

B. P. W. Club Members Entertain At Birthday Party Thursday

Members of B. P. W. Unit I were entertained on Thursday evening at a delightful birthday party by several members of the club who have recently celebrated their birthdays.

An interesting feature of the program was a look at the family album, which was a framed doorway in which the live models stood. Those depicted were Lorene Burgess at six; Mrs. W. H. Head at ten; Mrs. Kermit Weaver at sixteen; Mrs. Ila Dean Gilbert as the sweet girl graduate; Mrs. Maude Patrick and Mrs. Gladys Bright as the bride and groom and Mrs. M. C. Kayes, Mrs. J. H. Smith and Mrs. Gladys Bright as grandmothers.

Mrs. Bess Morrow read the script and Miss Alice McClanahan played appropriate selections on the piano during the tableaux.

After games delicious refreshments were served from a lace covered table centered with a large birthday cake with an attractive arrangement of roses and tube roses on one side and candles on the other.

Joppa 4-H Club Meeting

The meeting of the Joppa 4-H Club was called to order by the Vice-President, Imogene Harper.

Song—American the Beautiful.

A playlet “Entertaining in a Simple Way” was directed by the President, Betty Jean Preston.

Characters: Ann—Oladene Dendy; Jane—Olene Black; Mary—Edna Sims; Alice—Mary Hollingsworth; Sara—Virginia Hill.

Delicious refreshments were served by Oladene Dendy who acted as hostess to 29 club members, Miss Bishop and the 4-H Club Sponsor, Mrs. Scofield.

Hanceville Happenings

By HAZEL CARSTENSEN

Mr. and Mrs. Judson Gladney of Birmingham spent the week-end with Mrs. T. F. Gladney.

James B. Kelly of Savannah, Ga., left Monday after spending the week-end at home.

H. D. Warren spent Monday in Montgomery.

Mr. and Mrs. Frank Griffin and son, Herbert, of Birmingham spent the week-end with Mr. and Mrs. Ed Ashwander.

Mr. and Mrs. Ollie Camp of Birmingham visited relatives here Friday.

Mr. and Mrs. E. J. Whitaker and Mr. John Ashwander spent Sunday in Cullman with Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Wallace.

Pvt. Paul Callahan left Wednesday for Camp Stoneman, California after spending a 10 day furlough at home.

Mr. and Mrs. James McNutt, Edwin McNutt, Mrs. George Burkart, and son, George and Derril Compton attended the Auburn-Mississippi game in Birmingham, Saturday.

Sgt. Paul Couch, who is stationed at Cherry Point, Long Island Sound is spending a furlough at home.

Mrs. Annie Helms and daughter, Ruth, have returned to their home in Attleboro, Mass., after spending three weeks with Mr. and Mrs. Albert Thom.

Mrs. Levanus Sanders of Auburn spent the week-end with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ed Ashwander.

Mr. and Mrs. Charlie Gibbs of Birmingham were the week-end guests of Mrs. Evald Schlaff.

Mrs. L. W. Woods of Cullman spent last week with her daughter Mrs. Walter Garner.

Mr. and Mrs. J. O. Crow and little son, John Franklin, of Fort Payne were the guests of Mr. and Mrs. J. N. McNutt Sunday. Mrs. Crow will remain for a short visit.

Mrs. C. Burkart has returned home after spending some time with relatives in Decatur.

Mr. and Mrs. L. C. Keller and daughter, Susan, and Mrs. W. H. Driver of Columbus, Tenn., and Mr. and Mrs. Thomas D. Keller and sons of Albertville were the week-end guests of Mr. and Mrs. J. B. Keller.

Mrs. Hattie Peinhardt is seriously ill in Cullman Hospital.

Mrs. Colman Hiller of Cleveland spent Wednesday with Mr. and Mrs. Watson Carter.

Sgt. Robert Formby, son of Mr. and Mrs. L. H. Formby arrived home Thursday after serving for a year with the Army in Japan.

Ina Joe Hardin spent the week-end with friends and relatives in Cullman.

Harry Putman of Town Creek a few days here last week.

Mrs. Clint Warren is spending this week in Birmingham.

Mr. and Mrs. Jewell Allred were the Wednesday night guests of Mr. and Mrs. Calvin Sanders in Warrior.

Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Chandler and family spent Sunday in Birmingham with Henry Webb, of Bessemer, who is critically ill at West End Hospital.

Mrs. C. H. Blizzard of Decatur spent several days last week with her parents Mr. and Mrs. G. H. Wiggins.

Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Bland of Birmingham were the Sunday guests of Mr. and Mrs. Clint Warren.

Mr. and Mrs. Irving Anderson and son, of Jackson, Miss., have been guest of Dr. J. W. Wood.

Llewlyn Boren, who has re-enlisted in the Army left Wednesday for Fort Bragg, N. C.

Mrs. Herman Reid and son, Benny, of Auburn have spent 10 days with her parents Mr. and Mrs. W. M. Gantt.

Mr. and Mrs. John South are spending this week in Birmingham.

Rev. and Mrs. Herman Cobb and children of Birmingham were the guests of relatives here Saturday.

Rev. and Mrs. M. M. Hargrove, and Mesdames J. J. Dunlap, E. J. Whitaker and James B. Kelly spent Thursday in Town Creek where they attended the Alabama W. M. U. District Meeting of the Baptist Church.

Mrs. Clint Warren, Mrs. E. J. Ashwander, Mrs. G. H. Wiggins, Donald Ashwander, and Helen Warren, Jane Wallace Gibbs, and Helen Rainey attended the Westminster Choir at the City Auditorium in Birmingham Thursday night.

Mr. and Mrs. G. H. Hinsley of Sheffield, and Mrs. Wynell Taphorn and son, Fritz of Birmingham spent the week-end here.

Miss Eleanor McNutt of Gadsden spent the week-end with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. J. N. McNutt.

Mrs. Flora Couch of Guntersville spent the week-end with Mr. and Mrs. G. W. Thom.

Mr. and Mrs. Hugh Ogle and sons, of Decatur, visited relatives here Saturday.

Mr. and Mrs. Grady Bland have named their son, born Nov. 11th at Cullman Hospital, John Grady.

Mr. and Mrs. E. W. Pierce and little daughter of Centerville, and Mrs. Ophelia Caudell and Mrs. Tom Taylor of Blount Springs were guests last week of Mr. and Mrs. Dolph Reid.

Mr. and Mrs. C. H. Thigpen spent Sunday in Birmingham with Mr. and Mrs. Carl Kelton and family.

The Methodist W. S. C. S. met Wednesday at the church to observe the week of prayer and also the Mission Study of India. Thirteen members were present.

Garden Club

The Club met Tuesday afternoon with Mrs. T. Y. Steele. The living room was beautifully decorated with fall flowers using the club flower arrangement.

The treasurer report was read by Mrs. W. C. Quattlebaum, reporting a total of $182.39 from the sale of the cook books and ads. A letter of thanks was also read thanking the club for the money given to the veterans for cigarettes. Mrs. J. B. Lewis was in charge of the flower arrangement. Mrs. L. A. Kelton winning the prize for a Thanksgiving Table, complete with flowers, china and glassware. There were seven lovely arrangements entered in the contests.

Mrs. George A. Green read a report and thanked the club for the bulb collection given her as prize for the last year outdoor Christmas decoration. The Club is to sponsor another outdoor tree contest this year, the first prize being a living plant, the Pyracanthis. The second prize to be a collection of bulbs.

Mrs. Bill Clapp was in charge of the program.

“A Bird Contest” was directed by Mrs. Vann Gibbs. “What To Read For The Month” was given by Mrs. W. C. Quattlebaum.

A delicious plate, carrying out the Thanksgiving motif, was served to 17 members and one visitor, Mrs. H. C. Blizzard of Decatur.

The next meeting will be Dec. 18, with Mrs. Richard Hasz.

Mt. Pisgah News

Mrs. Jake Nelson spent a few days with Mrs. Ruby Moses and family.

Lovenia Moses spent Saturday night with Syble Chambers.

Mr. and Mrs. Chandler Harris spent Saturday night with Mrs. Minnie Harris of County Line. Her daughter, Mrs. Ivie Hendrix and Ann of Chattanooga, Tenn., are visiting her.

Mr. and Mrs. Chas. W. Huddleston were the Saturday night guests of Mr. and Mrs. Coleman Stapler, and Pat and Louise.

Jack and Vernon Hall visited Norman and Truman Dye, Sunday.

Mrs. Jake Nelson and Mrs. Ruby Moses spent Sunday with Mr. and Mrs. O. W. Bonds.

Bethany News

Mrs. Clyrine Lay and children spent Sunday with her sister, Mrs. Leon Stewart and sons.

Onnie Wilson, of Arley, and Mr. and Mrs. Ezra Eady and Mavis spent Saturday night with Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Williams.

Mr. and Mrs. Columbus Harbison and family, Mr. and Mrs. Rayvee Harbison, Mrs. Emma Harbison, Arthur and Ethel and Mr. and Mrs. Homer Burrow and Jackie were the Sunday guests of Mr. and Mrs. Lonnie Shedd and George and Bettye Joe of East Point.

Mrs. Cottie Perdue and Danny Rex spent Sunday evening with Mr. and Mrs. Luther Perdue.

Mr. and Mrs. Ogle Campbell and baby and Mrs. Vassie Campbell spent Friday night with Mr. and Mrs. Crisby Campbell and baby son, of Guntersville.

Mrs. Minnie and Emma Williams and Mrs. Lina Woods were the Sunday dinner guests of Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Williams.

Mrs. Alton Perdue and Hilda spent the week-end in Cullman visiting Mr. and Mrs. Junior Robertson (Annie Lee Perdue) who are the proud parents of a baby boy.

Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Williams, Norell Rudie, Berma Jean and Joyce Eady were in Jasper shopping, Saturday.

‘Last Roundup’ Before Thanksgiving