CULLMAN, Ala. – Tim and Mary Chambers were named 2027 City Family of the Year at the annual Cullman County Farm-City Banquet. The event was held Thursday, Nov. 12, at Loft 212.

The Cullman County Farm-City Committee chooses a Family of the Year each year, rotating between choosing a Farm Family and City Family. It recognizes members of the community who fulfill the mission of “bringing about a better understanding between rural and urban people by increasing their knowledge and appreciation of each other as partners in progress.”

Last November, Rob and Tiffany Whitesell were named the 2026 Farm Family of the Year.

Guests this year enjoyed a silent auction and dinner, which was served by FCCLA students from Vinemont and Cold Springs.

“Thank you to the FCCLA students from Vinemont and Cold Springs who volunteered at last night’s Farm-City Banquet,” organizers posted on Friday. “They helped serve, pitched in wherever they were needed, and represented their schools well. We appreciate every one of you.”

Irish Keener, recently selected as a 2026-2027 Alabama 4-H State Ambassador, was awarded 4-H Student of the Year at the banquet.

Keener also delivered an address, speaking to the crowd about setting an example for younger 4-H students. “Someone is always watching,” she said.

She made a point to mention that when she leads, she leads by example, not by the fear of failure. She expressed the importance of failure and how crucial it is to embrace it, dust off your knees and stand with your chin held high. “Influence is understanding that your example will guide someone else,” said Keener. “They don’t have to be perfect to be leaders.”

She called on young people, specifically young women, to pursue agriculture, stating, “It has never belonged to one kind of person…Be the voice for agriculture.”

Other award winners included:

FCCLA Student of the Year: Baylee Dye, Cold Springs

FFA Student of the Year: Cole Eubanks, Holly Pond

Doris Patterson/Pat Floyd Award for Excellence in Education: Rusty Roden

Poster contest winners

K-3rd grade

1st place – Grover Kinsland, Sacred Heart

2nd place – Luca Butler, Sacred Heart

4th-6th grade

1st place – Reason Rutherford, Holly Pond

2nd place – Ian Ramero, Sacred Heart

The banquet finished out the night with music and entertainment by local artist Tim Chandler.