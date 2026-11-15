Mary Lou Tolbert was born on July 16, 1937. She passed away at the age of 89 on November 12, 2026. She was born to Gladys Mae Cornelius Swan and Travis Uness Arnest Swan. In Blount County, Alabama. As the ninth of ten children, she grew up alongside her five brothers and four sisters. On December 11, 1957, at the young age of 22, she married Jerry L. Tolbert. They shared 57 years of marriage until she was widowed following his passing from lung cancer in May 2013.

Together, they raised three children: Sandy (Max)Talley, Sheila Spradin, and Danny (Penny) Tolbert. She was the greatest mother to her children than the world would ever know. She was also a loving grandmother to five grandchildren—Crystal Talley (John Baggett) Amanda (Rene) Garcia, Jennifer (Brian) Lambert. Justin (Jessica) Tolbert, Andrea (Dustin) Ponder —and nine great-grandchildren: Jonah and Kaylyn Garcia, Elias,Emiyah,Ezra Lambert, Logan and Olivia Tolbert, Ava Perdue and Layne Ponder.

Mary deeply loved the Lord, and going to church was central to her life. She was a faithful member of the New Life Tabernacle Pentecostal Church in Arab, Alabama, until declining health made her unable to attend. She was a wonderful loving mother and friend, she enjoyed fishing, gardening, and, above all, talking about the Lord and inviting people to church was her goal. She spent her time reading the Bible and praying countless prayers for her children, grandchildren, and many others. Her favorite passage from the word of God was Psalms 91.

Mary will be missed more than words can say, until we meet again in our final home with Jesus.