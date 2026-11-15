Christapher Micheal Mitchell, 53, of Hanceville, Alabama, passed away on November 12, 2026. Mr. Mitchell was born in Cullman County, Alabama, on April 2, 1973, to the late Laverne Mitchell and Kathy Cagle Mitchell Duskin.

Mr. Mitchell was a diligent worker who built fences for a living. Chris loved to cook and barbeque, and his culinary skills were the highlight of any get together. He was also an avid Auburn fan who enjoyed cheering on his beloved Tigers.

Chris would help anyone who needed a friend, and his compassion for others was evident in the kindness he showed towards them. His love for his daughter was second to none, and he was proud of her and the woman she has become.

Mr. Mitchell leaves behind a legacy of love and compassion and he will be missed by all who had the honor of knowing him.

Mr. Mitchell is preceded in death by his parents. Those left to cherish the many memories of Chris include his daughter, Ashton Mitchell (Trey Gilliland); daughter at heart, Olivia Thomas; brother, Timothy Mitchell; sister, Paula Williams; dear friend, Angel Self; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to join the Mitchell family for a time of visitation on Wednesday, November 18th, 2026, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 12 noon, with both visitation and funeral services being held in the Holly Pond Funeral Home Chapel. Mr. Mitchell will be laid to rest in Zion Grove Cemetery following services.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society, in Chris’s memory, to aid in the fight against pancreatic cancer. A link has been provided below.

Holly Pond Funeral Home is honored to serve the Mitchell family.