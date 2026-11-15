Funeral service for Mina Fern Speegle Hudson, 82, of Cullman will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, November 17th, 2026 at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel with interment in New Hope #1 Cemetery, Pastor Arnold Edmondson officiating. The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.

Mrs. Hudson passed away Friday, November 13, 2026 at CRMC. She was born August 9, 1944 to John Allen and Alma Etoy Millsap Speegle. She was a hard worker and loved working in her garden and flowers. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and word search. Fern loved caring for her dog, Francis. She will definitely be missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Bryan Hudson, Jr.; brothers, Coleman Speegle, Sr., Walter Speegle, Robert Speegle, Allen Speegle, Mitchell Speegle; sisters, Norma Fay Johnson, Revalean Wilhite, Alma May Glassgo, and infants, IV. and Ivalee Speegle.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Keith (Kristi) Hudson; sisters, Jean Clayton, Sue (Thomas) Johnson; grandchildren, Jessica Hudson Treece, Stephanie (Ryan) Weaver; great-grandchildren, Sadie Brooke Weaver; family and friends.

Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.cullmanfuneralhome.com.