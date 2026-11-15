Carol Weidman, age 70 of Lancaster PA, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2026 at her sons residence in Cullman, AL. She was born, November 9, 1956, to Chester Lowe and Virginia Lowe.

Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, James Lowe and Cliffton Lowe; and step-daughter, Jessica Eisenberger.

Survivors include her husband, John Eisenberger; son, Richard (Alicia) Weidman; grandchildren, Jaiden (Ashley) Weidman, Kyle Weidman, Bryce Weidman, Lindsey Weidman, and Amora Eisenberger; great grandchild, Eirik Weidman; sister, Christine Lowe Gorecki; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friend.

Condolences to all the family involved and who is grieving with is. The Lord keep her.