Adam Louis Lovoy, age 46, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at his residence. He was born, September 16, 1980 to Joseph Domenico Lovoy and Phyllis Kim Lovoy Woods.



Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.



He was preceded in death by his father and step-father, Richard Woods.



Survivors include his mother; brother, Nicholas Lovoy; niece, Scarlett Lovoy; aunt, Concetta Kreps; uncle, Todd (Carmen) Reese; cousins, Victor Kyle Reese, Zackary Reese, Kenzie Reese and Zack Reese; and a host of family and friends.



A memorial will be announced at a later date.