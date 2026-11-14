HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Hanceville City Council met Thursday, Nov. 12, approving several items of business, including the appointment of an interim fire chief, a housing authority appointment, funding adjustments and contracts for city services.

The Council officially named Bart Absher as Hanceville’s interim fire chief.

In other personnel matters, the Council appointed James Helms to the Hanceville Housing Authority, replacing Edna Swann.

The Council also discussed new E-911 road signs, which have been ordered and will feature a purple-and-white color scheme. The signs will extend along Perth Street to U.S. Highway 31.

A public hearing was scheduled for Dec. 10 regarding a rezoning request submitted by Eight27 Holdings and Del Bales. The hearing will allow discussion of the proposed zoning change before further action is taken.

Council members also approved additional funding for the Community Development Committee, voting to amend its budget to provide $1,000. The Council approved the Committee’s participation in the Civitan Tinsel Trail, including a Christmas tree display, and agreed for the city to cover the $25 registration fee.

In another financial matter, the Council approved an agreement allowing the city’s geographic information system (GIS) mapping to interface with its BS&A software. The agreement includes a one-time payment of $2,500, followed by monthly payments of $250, for a first-year total of $5,500. (Look for a separate, full story on this item.)

The Council also approved a $14,253 contract with AirMed for services. (Look for a separate, full story on this item.)

Council members voted to increase the city’s donation to the Civitan organization from $500 to $1,000 through a budget amendment.

Before adjourning, the Council approved rescheduling its Dec. 24 meeting to Dec. 29.

The next regularly scheduled Hanceville City Council work session and meeting will take place Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 6 p.m. at Hanceville City Hall.