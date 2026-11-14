CULLMAN, Ala. – United Way of Cullman County’s Designer Bag Bingo was held Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at Cotton Creek Venue in Cullman.

Executive Director Tyler Hooper said they were incredibly pleased with the turnout for annual event.

“It was wonderful to see so many people come together for a fun evening in support of United Way of Cullman County and our partner agencies and programs,” Hooper said. “I enjoyed looking around the room and seeing everyone having such a great time, knowing that their participation was helping us continue making a difference in our community. We’re truly grateful to everyone who attended, purchased a ticket, sponsored the event, donated a handbag or raffle prize or volunteered their time. It takes a lot of people coming together to make an event like this possible, and we certainly couldn’t do it without the generosity and support of this community.”

Hooper said Designer Bag Bingo began in 2019 and has grown into one of United Way of Cullman County’s largest and most anticipated annual fundraising events.

“One of the most meaningful moments for me was having the opportunity to recognize each of our 17 partner agencies and programs, with representatives joining us for the recognition,” he said. “I loved being able to put faces to the organizations and people who are doing the work and making a difference in our community every single day. I was also excited to share that United Way of Cullman County invested $241,946.59 back into our community through these partner agencies and programs during the 2025–2026 allocation year. That’s something we’re very proud of, and it wouldn’t be possible without the support of our donors and community partners.”

Hooper said this event has become a great way to bring people together for a fun evening while raising funds that stay right here in our community.

“Another special moment was recognizing Jaimie Atkinson as our 2026 Volunteer of the Year,” he said. “Jaimie has given so much of her time and energy to United Way, including helping plan this event, and it was wonderful to recognize her for everything she does. And of course, seeing the excitement throughout the room was a highlight. Tommy Warhurst did another fantastic job as our emcee and kept everyone entertained throughout the evening. It was just a lot of fun seeing everyone enjoying themselves while supporting such an important cause.”

He also expressed how thankful he was to everyone who helped make this year’s Designer Bag Bingo possible.

“We’re especially grateful to our Women United volunteers, who put so much time and effort into this event, and to all of the volunteers who stepped up to help throughout the evening,” Hooper said. “I also want to give a special thank-you to Kayla Mize, our United Way office manager and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library coordinator, who has worked for months alongside Jaimie Atkinson to bring this event together. So much work happens behind the scenes that people never see, and I’m incredibly appreciative of everything they’ve done. We’re also thankful to our Presenting Sponsor, Listerhill Credit Union, along with all of our event sponsors, handbag sponsors and the businesses and individuals who donated raffle prizes. Their generosity is a huge part of what makes this event possible.”

He also thanked the gentlemen who volunteered as table hosts, as well as Miss Wallace State, Miss North Alabama’s Teen and Miss Cullman County Fair’s Teen for spending the evening volunteering with them. “Miss Wallace State and Miss North Alabama’s Teen also helped model the handbags, which was a wonderful addition to the evening,” he said.

“At the end of the day, Designer Bag Bingo is about much more than handbags and bingo,” Hooper said. “It’s about bringing people together to support organizations that are meeting real needs throughout Cullman and Winston counties. We’re simply grateful that so many people chose to spend their evening supporting that work. It truly takes everyone, from our sponsors and volunteers to every person who purchased a ticket, to make an event like this successful. We can’t thank them enough.”