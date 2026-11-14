CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County residents age 55 and older have until Friday, Dec. 4, at 3:30 p.m. to reserve their spots at the annual Cullman County Senior Christmas Party.

The party is Friday, Dec. 18, at the Cullman OmniPlex on Field of Miracles Drive. Doors open at 9 a.m. The party begins at 10.

To reserve a spot, call the Cullman County Commission on Aging at 256-734-1241 and speak with a staff member. Leaving a voicemail does not reserve a spot. Only the Commission takes reservations.

Guests can pick up their tickets at the Commission office at 1519 Sportsman Lake Road NW in Cullman. Pickup hours are 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on any of these four days:

Thursday, Dec. 10

Monday, Dec. 14

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Wednesday, Dec. 16

Get more info at www.facebook.com/coacullman.