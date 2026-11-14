Cullman City Schools earns 97 on Alabama State Report Card

CULLMAN, Ala. — Cullman City Schools earned a score of 97 on the 2026 Alabama State Report Card, an increase from 96 in 2025 and the highest score in the school system’s history since the state report card system began in 2018.

The latest results reflect a consistent upward trajectory for Cullman City Schools, with the system’s score increasing from 91 in 2022 to 94 in 2023, 95 in 2024, 96 in 2025 and now 97 in 2026.

“This sustained progress reflects a commitment to continuous improvement, high expectations and providing students with the knowledge and skills they need for future success,” the system said in a media release.

Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff credited the achievement to the dedicated educators and supportive families who make Cullman City Schools special.

“The rubber meets the road in the classroom, and our teachers deserve tremendous credit for the progress we continue to make. We have amazing teachers who work hard every day to challenge our students, build relationships and make sure every child has the opportunity to succeed. We are also blessed with strong families who partner with our schools and reinforce the importance of education at home. When you combine amazing teachers, supportive families and a community that values education, great things happen for children,” Kallhoff said.

Lindsay Brannon, director of academic affairs, emphasized the importance of strong classroom instruction, high expectations and the partnership between schools and families in achieving continued academic success.

“I am incredibly proud of our district earning a 97 on the state report card. This score reflects the hard work happening every day in our classrooms. Our teachers challenge students, build critical thinking skills and teach to the rigor of the standards. Our students continue to work hard and rise to high expectations, and our families play such an important role by partnering with our schools and supporting their children’s education. It takes all of us working together to make Cullman City Schools successful. We know that the work we do today makes a difference in our students’ futures,” Brannon said.

“The continued improvement reflects the school system’s focus on delivering a high-quality education that prepares students for college, careers and life beyond the classroom. Cullman City Schools recognizes that academic excellence is not only essential to student success but also plays an important role in sustaining the community and attracting families who want to live, work, and raise their children in Cullman,” said the release.

“Providing a quality education is one of the most important investments we can make in our community,” Kallhoff added. “Families want to know that their children will be challenged academically, supported by caring adults and provided with opportunities to reach their full potential. Our responsibility is to continue delivering on that promise. Strong schools help sustain the families who are already here and attract new families who want to make Cullman their home.”

Alongside its academic priorities, Cullman City Schools continues to invest in the learning environments where students and teachers work each day. Capital improvements across all campuses are helping provide clean, safe, well-maintained facilities that support student learning and reflect the community’s commitment to public education.

“Our responsibility extends beyond what happens inside the classroom,” Kallhoff said. “We must also provide clean, safe and welcoming environments where students can learn and teachers can teach. Through continued capital improvements on every campus, we are investing in our facilities while investing in the future of our students and our community.”

While the 97 represents a significant milestone, district leaders emphasize that the work is ongoing. The goal remains to build on this success, strengthen instruction, support employees and ensure every student receives the highest-quality education possible.

“Our success is something we should celebrate, but it is never a reason to become satisfied with where we are,” Kallhoff said. “We will continue to look for ways to improve, support our teachers, partner with our families and provide opportunities for every student. We are proud of how far we have come, grateful to the people who make this possible, and excited about what lies ahead for Cullman City Schools.”

Cullman City Schools Alabama State Report Card history

2018: 91

2019: 93

2022: 91

2023: 94

2024: 95

2025: 96

2026: 97

Note: Alabama did not issue a comparable score in 2020 or 2021.