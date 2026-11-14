LEXINGTON, Ala. – Cold Springs rallied from an 18-point deficit and twice took the lead in the second half Friday night. Lexington answered with the final 16 points to defeat the Eagles 50-36 in the second round of the Class 2A football playoffs.

Cold Springs, ranked No. 10 in the final Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 2A poll, finished 10-2. Lexington improved to 11-1 and advanced to the quarterfinals.

The Golden Bears scored first for a 7-0 lead before Sam Hunt’s field goal put Cold Springs on the board. Lexington added another touchdown to lead 14-3 after the first quarter.

The Eagles scored a touchdown in the second quarter to cut the deficit to 14-10, but Lexington answered with a score of its own. An interception gave the Golden Bears another possession, and a touchdown pass extended their lead to 28-10.

Cold Springs scored again before halftime, and Ethan Day’s 2-point conversion cut Lexington’s lead to 28-18 at the break.

The Eagles opened the second half at the 40-yard line and scored on the third play when Day broke free for a 54-yard touchdown run. That cut the deficit to 28-24.

Eli Voce intercepted a pass on Lexington’s first possession of the half. Jordan Garmon picked up a first down on the ensuing drive, and Blake Phillips scored three plays later to give Cold Springs its first lead at 30-28. The Eagles had scored 20 unanswered points.

Cold Springs stopped Lexington on fourth down to get the ball back, but an interception ended the Eagles’ next possession. A long touchdown run put the Golden Bears back ahead 34-30 entering the fourth quarter.

Day’s 29-yard run moved Cold Springs to the Lexington 19. Later in the drive, quarterback Brandon Chasteen scored on a 15-yard run on fourth down to give the Eagles a 36-34 lead.

Lexington responded with a drive capped by a 5-yard touchdown run. The Golden Bears added the 2-point conversion to move ahead 42-36.

Cold Springs turned the ball over on downs on its next possession. Lexington converted a fourth down, then scored on a long touchdown run on the following play. Another 2-point conversion extended the lead to 50-36.

The Eagles’ final possession also ended on downs, and the Golden Bears ran out the clock.

Cold Springs had reached the second round with a 42-34 win over Pisgah on Nov. 6. That victory secured the first 10-win season in school history. Friday’s loss ended the Eagles’ five-game winning streak.