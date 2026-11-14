VINEMONT, Ala. – Vinemont’s playoff run ended Friday night with a 27-0 loss to Fayette County in the second round of the Class 3A football playoffs.

The Eagles finished 7-5 after earning their first playoff victory since 1993 a week earlier. Fayette County improved to 10-2 and advanced to the quarterfinals.

Vinemont intercepted a pass on Fayette County’s opening possession, according to the MaxPreps scoring log kept by Brayden Baker. The Eagles punted on the ensuing series. The Tigers took over at their own 11-yard line and scored on a touchdown pass to take a 7-0 lead.

Fayette County then recovered a Vinemont fumble at the Eagles’ 20. Another touchdown pass and an extra point extended the lead to 14-0 before the end of the first quarter.

Vinemont stopped the Tigers on fourth down in the second quarter, but Fayette County later added a rushing touchdown. The extra point made it 21-0, which remained the score at halftime.

The Tigers added 6 points in the third quarter to extend the lead to 27-0. Neither team scored in the fourth.

The loss ended Vinemont’s three-game winning streak. The Eagles had beaten Glencoe 28-21 and Susan Moore 12-7 before their 16-8 first-round victory at Central-Florence on Nov. 6.

Josh Rhodes scored both Vinemont touchdowns against Central-Florence, on runs of 1 and 16 yards. Travis Speer ran in both 2-point conversions. The Eagles stopped the Wildcats on fourth down at the Vinemont 8 with five minutes remaining, then kept possession until the clock expired.

Vinemont entered the postseason as the fourth seed from Region 6. Fayette County will continue its playoff run in the quarterfinals Friday, Nov. 20.