GOOD HOPE, Ala. – Good Hope scored 28 points in the fourth quarter to force overtime Friday night, but ninth-ranked Deshler ended the Raiders’ season with a 35-34 win in the second round of the Class 4A football playoffs.

Tripp Brooks kicked the winning extra point after Armani Jones’ 10-yard touchdown run in overtime. Good Hope had taken a 34-28 lead on an 8-yard touchdown pass, but its 2-point conversion pass failed.

The Raiders finished 8-4. Deshler improved to 10-2 and advanced to the quarterfinals.

Neither team scored in the first quarter. Deshler broke the tie on a 5-yard touchdown run in the second, and Brooks’ extra point gave the Tigers a 7-0 halftime lead.

A 59-yard touchdown run and another Brooks extra point extended Deshler’s lead to 14-0 in the third quarter.

Jones scored on a 38-yard run early in the fourth, according to the MaxPreps scoring log kept by Evan Mayfield. The extra-point attempt failed, leaving Good Hope down 20-0.

The Raiders began their comeback with a 12-yard touchdown run, then added a 10-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit to 20-12. Both conversion attempts failed.

Jones answered with a 54-yard touchdown run. Deshler completed a pass for the 2-point conversion and led 28-12.

Parker Johnson scored on a 2-yard run for Good Hope, and a rushing conversion brought the Raiders within 28-20.

Good Hope scored again on a 3-yard touchdown pass and completed another pass for the conversion. The teams were tied at 28 with 23 seconds remaining in regulation.

The Raiders received the first possession of overtime and scored through the air from the 8. Their failed conversion left Deshler an opportunity to win with a touchdown and extra point. Jones scored from the 10, and Brooks made the kick.

Friday marked Good Hope’s second straight overtime playoff game. The Raiders had advanced with a 24-21 double-overtime win at Fairfield on Nov. 6, when Chase Prewett’s field goal provided the winning points.