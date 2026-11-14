ADDISON, Ala. – Addison scored on its opening possession and went on to defeat Sulligent 53-0 Friday night in the second round of the Class 1A football playoffs.

The Bulldogs, ranked No. 2 in the final Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 1A poll, improved to 12-0. Sulligent finished 7-5.

Addison forced Sulligent to punt after an eight-play opening possession. Quarterback Elijah Roberts then scored on a 64-yard quarterback draw to put the Bulldogs ahead 6-0. The conversion attempt failed.

Another defensive stop limited the Blue Devils to four plays and a punt. Zane Smith scored on a 21-yard run, and Roberts ran in the 2-point conversion for a 14-0 lead after the first quarter.

Roberts connected with Smith for a 28-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Conner Lane’s extra point extended the lead to 21-0.

Judah Wilkins returned a punt 58 yards for a touchdown shortly before halftime. Lane added the extra point, and Addison took a 28-0 lead into the break.

Joey Wilson scored on a 13-yard run in the third quarter to make it 34-0. Roberts later found Wilkins for a 13-yard touchdown pass, extending the lead to 40-0. Both conversion attempts failed.

Addison increased its lead to 46-0 before freshman Kash Turner scored late in the fourth quarter to complete the 53-0 win.

The shutout was Addison’s seventh of the season. The Bulldogs have outscored opponents 592-39 through 12 games and have won their two playoff games by a combined 108-13.

Addison will host Winterboro in the quarterfinals Friday, Nov. 20.