BERLIN, Ala. – There’s something about a stack of warm pancakes on a cold December morning, especially when Santa Claus is pulling up a chair.

The Town of Berlin invites everyone to support the Berlin Volunteer Fire Department at its annual Pancake Breakfast with Santa and Christmas Raffle Fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 7-10 a.m. at the Berlin Community Center, 3309 U.S. Highway 278.

Plates are by donation only, and every dollar helps Santa bring Christmas to children in the local community. Each plate includes pancakes, your choice of bacon or sausage and a drink.

Families can enjoy breakfast, visit with Santa and take a chance on some fantastic raffle prizes, all while supporting a wonderful cause.

This year’s Christmas raffle prizes include:

A 12-volt kids’ ride-on lawn mower

A go-kart

A mini bike

A 36-inch Blackstone griddle

Raffle tickets are $5 each or six for $20. Tickets can be purchased at Berlin Town Hall, 461 County Road 1615, during regular business hours, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., from any Berlin Volunteer Fire Department member or by messaging the town on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BerlinAlabama.

The drawing will be held following the pancake breakfast on Dec. 5. You do not have to be present to win.

One-hundred percent of the raffle proceeds go toward the Berlin Volunteer Fire Department’s Christmas for Kids program, which provides Christmas assistance to families within the department’s coverage area.

“Let’s come together as a community to support the volunteers who work hard to keep our community safe while helping make Christmas a little brighter for local children and families!” the town said in announcing the event.

The town also thanked local Tractor Supply stores for its generous donations to this year’s raffle.

Or, as Berlin put it: “Small Town. BIG HEART.”

For more information, contact Berlin Town Hall at 256-736-3138 or clerk@berlinal.gov.

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The Berlin Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual Pancake Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Berlin Community Center. (Courtesy of the Town of Berlin)