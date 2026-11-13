AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – Alabama families planning their Thanksgiving meals may notice higher prices this year on several holiday staples, but a few strategic substitutions could help keep costs in check.

To gauge grocery prices going into the holiday season, Wendiam Sawadgo, an Alabama Cooperative Extension System economist, looked at data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Marketing Service’s Grocery Store Feature Reports. It showed that the estimated cost of a traditional Thanksgiving meal basket increased from about $68.38 in 2025 to $75.08 in 2026, or about 10%. The analysis compared average retail prices from the first three full weeks of October in both years.

Fresh produce and turkey accounted for most of the increase, while some common holiday ingredients became more affordable. Sawadgo said changes in supply and demand drive shifts in food prices.

“On the supply side, increased fuel and fertilizer prices, due to the situation in Iran, have increased the cost required to produce many agricultural products this year,” he said. “The higher fuel prices also increase transportation costs across the supply chain, ultimately affecting the prices consumers pay. And increased labor prices have an especially large adverse effect on fruit and vegetable production.”

Turkey costs inch up

The centerpiece of most Thanksgiving tables, turkey posted one of the larger price increases. According to the USDA reports, a turkey hen weighing less than 16 pounds averaged $1.29 per pound in 2026, up from $1.04 per pound in 2025, an increase of about 25%. For a 15-pound bird, that translates to approximately $19.35 this year compared to $15.53 last year.

While consumers will pay a bit more for turkey, they should find adequate turkey supplies in stores this holiday season. According to recent analysis by Dennis Brothers, an Alabama Extension economist, turkey production in 2026 has remained relatively consistent with recent years, and cold-storage inventories are only slightly below 2025 levels.

Brothers also noted that because turkey remains one of the most visible items on Thanksgiving shopping lists, retailers frequently discount birds or offer special promotions to encourage shoppers to purchase other holiday meal ingredients during the same trip. As a result, many consumers may ultimately pay less than average advertised turkey prices if they shop sales and compare retailers.

Produce and dairy shows mixed results

According to Sawadgo, several vegetables commonly served at Thanksgiving posted notable price increases. Green beans increased nearly 70%, rising from about $1.92 to $3.26 per pound. Pie pumpkins increased about 57%, from $2.37 to $3.72 each. Meanwhile, sweet potatoes rose about 17%, and yellow squash and zucchini each increased roughly 18% to 21%.

However, not all produce prices moved upward. Collard greens dropped sharply, falling from $2.81 to about $1.00 per pound, while butternut squash declined slightly. Sawadgo said seasonal factors can play a role in the price of fresh produce.

“Many crops have seasonal harvests, so their supply is highest at certain points of the year, typically meaning lower prices,” he said. “In contrast, demand for certain items peaking would typically be associated with higher prices.”

Some dairy products became more affordable this year, while others increased in price. Butter prices fell by approximately 21%, while the price of milk increased by about 19%.

Options that offer relief

Consumers concerned about food costs have several options for reducing their Thanksgiving grocery bill without sacrificing a festive meal. Fresh green beans averaged $3.26 per pound in the survey, while canned green beans averaged less than $1.00 per can across several Alabama grocery stores.

Similarly, canned collard greens, canned yams and boxed mashed potatoes may offer economical alternatives to fresh ingredients, particularly when feeding larger groups. Rather than purchasing ingredients for a homemade pumpkin pie, consumers may find ready-made pies competitively priced compared to purchasing the ingredients for a homemade version, saving both time and money.

While turkey remains a traditional favorite, shoppers may benefit from comparing sale prices on whole chickens and other proteins. A whole chicken averaged $1.53 per pound, making it a viable option for smaller gatherings. The price of bacon also decreased by about 5% since 2025, which could provide savings for recipes that use it as an ingredient.

Sawadgo said consumers can lower their Thanksgiving expenses by shopping ads, using store apps to find deals and buying on-sale products that can be stored until Thanksgiving. Households that substitute a few higher-priced fresh items with lower-cost alternatives, take advantage of advertised specials and purchase store brands when available may be able to offset this year’s increase in holiday meal costs.