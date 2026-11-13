FAIRVIEW, Ala. – Families and businesses can sponsor and decorate a Christmas tree for Fairview’s Tinsel Tree Trail, part of the town’s holiday festivities on Saturday, Dec. 12.

Proceeds will benefit Fairview High School’s robotics program and Key Club and improvements to the town park, according to an announcement shared by the school.

A sponsorship costs $150 for an unlit tree or $175 for a lit tree.

Organizers provide the trees. Sponsors choose the decorations and can dedicate their display to a loved one, show their support for the school or feature a local business.

There is a plan to award prizes for the best-decorated trees.

The school’s announcement paired Fairview Mayor Clint Haynes and Fairview High School science teacher Elizabeth “Beth” Lockhart as partners in the project. Lockhart coaches the school’s robotics teams and works with its Key Club.

The Dec. 12 schedule lists an all-ages fun run and a 5K earlier in the day. The flyer does not give a start time for either run.

The evening festival and caroling begin at 5 p.m. A parade featuring floats, the marching band and Santa Claus will follow.

The tree trail joins a Fairview Christmas tradition that dates back a decade.

In December 2016, the Fairview Lions Club held its first Christmas parade, which traveled from Fairview Elementary School to the town park.

The club announced in September that it planned to host this year’s Christmas parade on the second Saturday in December.

To sponsor a tree or ask about decorating, email Lockhart at mlockhart@ccboe.org. Checks should be made payable to the Town of Fairview.