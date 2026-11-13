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Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 13, 2026
By Cullman Tribune Staff,9 days ago
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Nov. 13, 2026. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
No arrests or incidents reported.
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
November 8
- theft of property-2nd degree; criminal mischief-2nd degree; person; miscellaneous, damaged property; $2,000; 1st Ave. SW
- theft of lost property-4th degree; person; cash; Hwy. 157
November 9
- harassment; person; Elm Dr. SE
November 10
- domestic violence-3rd degree – harassment; person; Demorie Ave. NW
November 11
- theft of property-3rd degree; person; phones; $749; 5th St. SE
November 12
- theft of property-1st degree; Long Lewis Ford; ’23 Dodge Charger; $51,765; Hwy. 157
Arrests
November 10 – November 12
Kelley, Jared C.; 37
- possession of controlled substances
Norwood, James T.; 18
- domestic violence-3rd degree – harassment
Norwood, Larry D.; 55
- domestic violence-3rd degree – harassment
Whitworth, Troy L.; 34
- FTA – attempt to elude
- FTA – obstructing governmental operations
Lindley, Phillip J.; 31
- FTA – ignition interlock
Sanderson, Timothy M.; 40
- DUI
Merritt, Miles C.; 28
- unlawful imprisonment-2nd degree
Doss, April D.; 42
- FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia
Walker, Meranda S.; 55
- FTA – theft of property-4th degree (2 counts)
Norris, Joseph M.; 24
- unlawful possession of controlled substances
Wilson, Ronald L.; 55
- public intoxication
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.