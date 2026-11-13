CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Nov. 13, 2026. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office

No arrests or incidents reported.

Cullman Police Department

Incidents

November 8

theft of property-2 nd degree; criminal mischief-2 nd degree; person; miscellaneous, damaged property; $2,000; 1 st Ave. SW

degree; criminal mischief-2 degree; person; miscellaneous, damaged property; $2,000; 1 Ave. SW theft of lost property-4th degree; person; cash; Hwy. 157

November 9

harassment; person; Elm Dr. SE

November 10

domestic violence-3rd degree – harassment; person; Demorie Ave. NW

November 11

theft of property-3rd degree; person; phones; $749; 5th St. SE

November 12

theft of property-1st degree; Long Lewis Ford; ’23 Dodge Charger; $51,765; Hwy. 157

Arrests

November 10 – November 12

Kelley, Jared C.; 37

possession of controlled substances

Norwood, James T.; 18

domestic violence-3rd degree – harassment

Norwood, Larry D.; 55

domestic violence-3rd degree – harassment

Whitworth, Troy L.; 34

FTA – attempt to elude

FTA – obstructing governmental operations

Lindley, Phillip J.; 31

FTA – ignition interlock

Sanderson, Timothy M.; 40

DUI

Merritt, Miles C.; 28

unlawful imprisonment-2nd degree

Doss, April D.; 42

FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia

Walker, Meranda S.; 55

FTA – theft of property-4th degree (2 counts)

Norris, Joseph M.; 24

unlawful possession of controlled substances

Wilson, Ronald L.; 55

public intoxication

Hanceville Police Department

Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.

Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.