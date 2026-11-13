GOOD HOPE, Ala. – Somewhere in Good Hope, a float is already taking shape in a garage. Strings of lights are being untangled, fire trucks will soon be polished and children are starting to count down the days until they can wave at Santa.

The City of Good Hope’s annual Christmas Parade and Christmas in the Park are set for Saturday, Dec. 12, and this year, the whole community is invited to “Be the Light.”

“Celebrate this season of hope, love, and joy as we come together to make our community shine bright!” organizers shared in announcing this year’s theme.

Along the parade route

The parade steps off promptly at 11 a.m. from the Good Hope High School football field and travels down County Road 437 to Good Hope City Hall, where the celebration continues with Christmas in the Park at Municipal Park.

Over the years, the parade has drawn a hometown crowd of floats, decorated horses, local churches, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, area fire departments, the Good Hope High School football team and marching bands, including the Good Hope Raider Band. City leaders traditionally ride along, and the parade wouldn’t be complete without Santa Claus himself.

Christmas in the Park

After the parade, families can head to the park for one of Good Hope’s most beloved holiday traditions. In years past, Christmas in the Park has featured train rides, hayrides, bounce houses, a cookie house, ornament crafts and visits with Santa, along with free food provided by the city.

The food has become part of the fun. Mayor Jerry Bartlett, council members and city employees have traditionally cooked up their own chili recipes, leaving the crowd to decide whose pot is best.

We need you!

Organizers are inviting businesses, churches, organizations, groups and anyone with a decorated vehicle to join the parade and help “Light Up Good Hope.” Participants will line up at 10 a.m. at the Good Hope football field.

To participate, register online through the link on the City of Good Hope and Good Hope High School Facebook pages, or find the parade entry form and vendor form on the city’s website, goodhopeal.com. For detailed participation information and guidelines, email admin@goodhopeal.com or call Good Hope City Hall at 256-739-3757.

“Let’s make this a parade to remember!” the city said.

Santa Claus rides in style in the 2018 Good Hope Christmas Parade. (Cullman Tribune file photo)