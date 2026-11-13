BAILEYTON, Ala. – Just a few weeks after Baileyton showed what a small town can do when it comes together, the community is ready to do it again, this time under the glow of Christmas lights.

The Town of Baileyton invites everyone to “Christmas in Baileyton,” a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, Dec. 4, at the Baileyton Town Park, 390 Fire Station Road. Gates open at 4:30 p.m., and the ceremony begins at 6.

Santa Claus himself will make a special guest appearance, and families are invited to bring their children to take pictures with him.

The tree lighting was a topic of conversation when the Baileyton Town Council met Nov. 2. Mayor Pro Tem Dewayne Sumner gave a report on the Christmas tree for the park, and Councilman Mark McKelvy reported on Christmas street lights. Council members also discussed plans for the ceremony and the supplies it will need, from hot chocolate and thermoses to the star that tops the tree.

The celebration comes on the heels of the town’s first-ever Harvest at the Park on Oct. 31, which drew as many as 1,000 to 1,500 children, plus countless family members, friends and neighbors, and left the people who planned it amazed at how their community showed up.

See www.cullmantribune.com/2026/11/05/baileytons-harvest-at-the-park-brings-a-stars-hollow-kind-of-magic-to-cullman-county.

If that day was any sign, Baileyton knows how to make a season feel special.

For more information, contact Baileyton Town Hall at 256-796-6447.