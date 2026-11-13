CULLMAN, Ala. – Grab your walking shoes and your sweet tooth. One of Cullman’s most delicious holiday traditions is back.

The Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce will host its fourth annual Cookie Crawl, presented by Visit Cullman, on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., or while supplies last. The event is part of the Cullman Area Christmas Open House, a holiday tradition since 1990.

The best part? It’s completely free.

How it works

Families can pick up their Cookie Crawl box on Friday, Nov. 13, from 4-6 p.m. Each box comes with a list of participating Chamber member businesses. Then on Saturday, it’s time to make your way around Cullman, stopping at each business to collect a cookie along the way.

There is a limit of one free Cookie Crawl box per family, and boxes are available while supplies last, so early birds may want to plan ahead.

Shop local, one cookie at a time

The Cookie Crawl is a fun way to kick off the holiday season, discover local businesses and support the places that make Cullman special, all while filling a box with festive treats.

“Shop local. Collect cookies. Celebrate Christmas in Cullman!” the Chamber said in announcing the event.

For more information, contact the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce, 301 Second Ave. SW, at 256-734-0454 or follow the Chamber on Facebook at www.facebook.com/cullmanareachamber.