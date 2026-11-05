Jack’s Western and Outdoor Wear Founder Larry Allred named Bronze Alabama Retailer of the Year

GOOD HOPE, Ala. — For Larry Allred, the story of Jack’s Western and Outdoor Wear has always been about more than boots and western wear. It is a story of family, hard work and a community that helped shape his life.



Fifty years after opening a small store connected to Jack’s Truck Stop and Café, Allred has grown the Good Hope business into a nearly 30,000-square-foot destination. In recognition of his success and the legacy he has built over five decades, Allred has been named the Bronze Alabama Retailer of the Year by the Alabama Retail Association.

Allred’s connection to the business runs deep. As a boy, he spent long days working on his grandfather’s farm. In 2013, he purchased that same land, once owned by his great grandfather, and built the store that stands there today. As Allred puts it, “We are still working the land.”



Family remains at the heart of the business. His daughters, Sara Allred Barnett and Kristin Allred Mazur, and son-in-law Les Barnett help keep Jack’s moving forward, while all four grandchildren pitch in, too. From boots and inventory to marketing and modeling outfits, everyone finds a way to contribute.



Allred’s commitment to community is rooted in his own experience. When his family lost its home in a fire during his childhood, Cullman families stepped in to help them through a difficult time. Among the gifts he received was a pair of cowboy boots he wore every day. He has never forgotten the kindness shown to his family.

“I know what it means to have people show up for you when you need help,” said Allred. “That has stayed with me throughout my life. If we can help another family or support the community that has supported us, then that is something we want to do. It is part of who we are, not just something we do as a business.”



Today, Jack’s supports local events, schools and community organizations, sponsors food and toy drives, and donates clothing to those in need. What began with just 35 pairs of boots has grown into a business offering tens of thousands of boots and western and outdoor apparel for the whole family. Through e-commerce and social media, Jack’s now reaches customers nationwide while remaining rooted in the community where it began. Jack’s Western and Outdoor Wear is also a member of the Alabama Retail Association.

“Larry has built more than a successful retail business. He has created a family legacy and stayed true to the community that helped make it possible,” said Rick Brown, president of the Alabama Retail Association. “Recognizing a family business like Jack’s is what this award is all about.”



For more information about Jack’s Western and Outdoor Wear, visit jackswestern.com. To learn more about the Alabama Retail Association and its Retailer of the Year program, visit alabamaretail.org.