Wallace State welcomes Morgan County counselors, career coaches for campus luncheon

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Wallace State Community College hosted counselors and career coaches from Morgan County Schools on Wednesday, Nov. 4, for its Counselor and Career Coach Luncheon at the Peinhardt Conference Center in the college’s School of Nursing and Center for Science.

“We appreciate Wallace State for hosting Morgan County’s counselors and career coaches and for continuing to invest in partnerships that help us better prepare our students for life after graduation,” MCS career coaches shared after the visit.

“Today we’re here at our Counselor and Career Coach Luncheon, inviting tons of counselors … ready to showcase all about Wallace State,” said Logan Edmonds, Wallace State’s director of recruiting. “We’re going to go over great updates, admissions processes, scholarships, housing opportunities, all for our students.”

Guests began the morning with a general tour and overview of the Hanceville campus, followed by a welcome from Wallace State Vice President for Advancement and Innovation Suzanne Harbin and introductions of the college’s deans.

After an icebreaker, guests sat down to lunch, prepared and served by Wallace State’s culinary students. The main course featured roasted chicken over mashed sweet potatoes with Brussels sprouts.

The afternoon focused on the programs and services counselors can share with their students. Presenters included:

Jennifer Twitty, admission updates and reminders

Sean Ryan, FAFSA updates

Julie Grimes and Logan Edmonds, scholarship updates

Suzanne Harbin, skills for success

Whit Rice, Center for Student Success

Lauren Wilson, dual enrollment

Lydia Williams, FAME, TITAN and workforce development opportunities

Logan Edmonds, Juliet Betts, Nora Driggers and Jack Kennedy, recruiting updates

“Building relationships and staying connected to our postsecondary partners helps us better serve our students as they explore what’s next,” MCS career coaches shared.

For any counselors who couldn’t make it, Edmonds had a simple invitation: book a tour.

“We’re going to have a great time at Wallace State,” he said, “and we’re entering our Wallace State era.”

For more information, contact Edmonds at logan.edmonds@wallacestate.edu or visit www.wallacestate.edu.