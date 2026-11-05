Obituary: Ronald “Ronnie” M. Cornett

Ronald “Ronnie” M. Cornett, age 84, of Cullman, Alabama, passed away on November 4, 2026, at Hanceville Nursing Home. Funeral service will be Saturday, November 7th, 2026 at 2:30 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church with interment in Ebenezer Cemetery, Dr. Delbert Freeman officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Ronnie was born on February 4, 1942, to James and Vola Cornett. He was the youngest of six children and is survived by his sister, Dot Cornett Waters. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Hardie Cornett, Elouise Huffstutler, Jack Cornett, and Faye Glover. He married Nancy Wilhite Sullins Cornett, and they shared 37 wonderful years together. Ronnie leaves behind his beloved children, Ronda Oliver (Mike), Robin Nail, Scott Cornett, Rochelle Hopper (Andrew), Rodney Sullins (Ramona) and Jeffrey Sullins (Angela) .Ronnie was blessed with 14 grandchildren: Mirya Bulot, Chaise Oliver, Jonathan Muccitelli, Joshua Muccitelli, Kaitlin Picou, Cynthia Nail, Kenzy Nail, Grant Hopper, Brandon Hopper, Luke Hopper, Jonathan Gamboa, Alyssa Tharp, Celton Sullins, and Jayden Sullins. His family continued to grow with the addition of 15 great-grandchildren: Ethan Bulot, Abigail Bulot, Berkely Oliver, Cast Oliver, Collins Oliver, Leo Muccitelli, Ella Picou, Leelyn Picou, Haven Picou, Emerson Whitesides, Haivynn Gamboa, Ellianna Gamboa, Vencent Gamboa, Kameron Gamboa, and Catalaya Gamboa.

Ronnie graduated from West Point High School with the Class of 1960. He later attended Samford University, where he studied Biblical Theology. His faith was the foundation of his life, and he faithfully shared the Gospel as a preacher for more than 15 years, serving seven different Baptist churches: Anon, White Oak, Salem, Mt. Nebo, Mt .Carmel, Antioch, and Mt. Hebron. One of Ronnie’s greatest joys was earning the beloved nickname “The Candy Man.” In 1970, he purchased a North Alabama candy route from Chester Freeman and spent the next 10 years bringing a variety of sweet treats to communities throughout North Alabama. Following his time in the candy business, Ronnie began a career at Caterpillar, where he worked until his retirement in 2004. Retirement gave Ronnie more time to enjoy the things he loved most. He spent his days baling hay, caring for his cherished cattle, and refurbishing tractors. One of his greatest pleasures was sharing his love of farm life with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, creating memories that they will cherish for years to come.

Above all, Ronnie’s life was centered around his faith and his desire to share the Gospel with others. As a founding member of New Freedom Baptist Church, he remained dedicated to serving the Lord and continued teaching Sunday school until his health no longer allowed. Ronnie will be remembered for his unwavering faith, his love of family, his passion for farm life, and the many lives he touched throughout his years. His legacy lives on through the family he loved, the faith he shared, and the memories he leaves behind.

Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.

Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.cullmanfuneralhome.com.